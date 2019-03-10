The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

01-09-17-28-34

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

8-9-9-3

(eight, nine, nine, three)

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

8-2-9-5

(eight, two, nine, five)

04-13-15-23-26

(four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

09-13-16-19-20-26-28-30-33-43-45-46-47-53-55-61-62-66-67-76

(nine, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-six)

17-20-21-43-46-52, Bonus: 24

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two; Bonus: twenty-four)

02-09-17-26-40

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-six, forty)

3-6-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, six, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, one, three, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

5-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

17-18-26-29-47-48, Kicker: 6-0-2-2-5-9

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: six, zero, two, two, five, nine)

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

4-4-9-3

(four, four, nine, three)

3-7-7-2

(three, seven, seven, two)

4-2-2-9-0

(four, two, two, nine, zero)

1-5-9-7-8

(one, five, nine, seven, eight)

01-05-22-32-39

(one, five, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

11-15-18-22-33

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

04-05-10-13-FREE-18-21-25-31

(four, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)

03-09-10-30-36-46

(three, nine, ten, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six)

8-5-5-1

(eight, five, five, one)

6-7-6-3

(six, seven, six, three)

7-8-2-3

(seven, eight, two, three)

7-8-5-3

(seven, eight, five, three)

41-57-64-67

(forty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven)

05-10-11-18-29

(five, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-nine)

01-12-13-14-25-27

(one, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

1-9, Wild: 7

(one, nine; Wild: seven)

9-4, Wild: 5

(nine, four; Wild: five)

6-9-9, Wild: 7

(six, nine, nine; Wild: seven)

5-4-3, Wild: 5

(five, four, three; Wild: five)

4-8-6-6, Wild: 7

(four, eight, six, six; Wild: seven)

3-0-8-9, Wild: 5

(three, zero, eight, nine; Wild: five)

8-8-5-3-7, Wild: 7

(eight, eight, five, three, seven; Wild: seven)

6-4-4-4-8, Wild: 5

(six, four, four, four, eight; Wild: five)

10-16-19-22-28

(ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

6-7-6-0

(six, seven, six, zero)

7-9-0-8

(seven, nine, zero, eight)

09-27-30-32-34, Extra: 29

(nine, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-nine)

03-16-18-24-30, Power-Up: 2

(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: two)

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

9-2-9-9

(nine, two, nine, nine)

9-0-9-0

(nine, zero, nine, zero)

02-08-10-12-20

(two, eight, ten, twelve, twenty)

3-9-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, nine, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-9-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

3-2-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, two, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

4-1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, one, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-5-0-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, five, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

02-04-05-06-10-11-12-14-15-16-19-23

(two, four, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

02-03-06-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-19-22

(two, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

01-02-05-07-09-11-12-14-16-22-23-24

(one, two, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-04-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-21

(one, four, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

05-09-10-14-34

(five, nine, ten, fourteen, thirty-four)

1-7-9-3, Sum It Up: 20

(one, seven, nine, three; Sum It Up: twenty)

1-7-2-4, Sum It Up: 14

(one, seven, two, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)

8-7-9-7, Sum It Up: 31

(eight, seven, nine, seven; Sum It Up: thirty-one)

5-8-2-9, Sum It Up: 24

(five, eight, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

02-08-10-14-22-31

(two, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

2-1-8, Sum It Up: 11

(two, one, eight; Sum It Up: eleven)

0-2-8, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, two, eight; Sum It Up: ten)

3-5-2, Sum It Up: 10

(three, five, two; Sum It Up: ten)

0-0-8, Sum It Up: 8

(zero, zero, eight; Sum It Up: eight)

