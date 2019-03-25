The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
3-4-1-9
(three, four, one, nine)
7-0-9-7
(seven, zero, nine, seven)
QC-AD-AH-10H-3S
(QC, AD, AH, 10H, 3S)
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
7-3-8-9
(seven, three, eight, nine)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
4-9-0-5
(four, nine, zero, five)
07-17-23-24-31
(seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
02-03-04-06-14-35-37-40-51-57-59-60-61-62-65-66-67-69-72-74-76-80
(two, three, four, six, fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)
5-5-5
(five, five, five)
12-18-21-43-44
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
05-13-15-29-30
(five, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
6-7-7-2
(six, seven, seven, two)
3-8-1-3
(three, eight, one, three)
11-15-26-28-35
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
08-15-18-19, Bonus: 13
(eight, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen; Bonus: thirteen)
Month: 12, Day: 21, Year: 92
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-one; Year: ninety-two)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
01-09-14-18-21
(one, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
JD-AH-KS-6C-9S
(JD, AH, KS, 6C, 9S)
6-9-0, Fireball: 2
(six, nine, zero; Fireball: two)
3-6-5-4, Fireball: 2
(three, six, five, four; Fireball: two)
08-15-19-21-28, Xtra: 3
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $249,000
02-18-32-34-37-40, Xtra: 3
(two, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
4-7-6, Fireball: 8
(four, seven, six; Fireball: eight)
7-2-2-4, Fireball: 8
(seven, two, two, four; Fireball: eight)
1-4-8
(one, four, eight)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
4-3-2-1
(four, three, two, one)
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
3-2-6-4
(three, two, six, four)
08-09-13-19-20-27-32-38-39-45-59-60-61-63-70-71-73-76-77-78
(eight, nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, three, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
8-3-0-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, three, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
09-10-33-42-44-48, Kicker: 1-1-3-4-1-6
(nine, ten, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: one, one, three, four, one, six)
Estimated jackpot: $12.1 million
5-3-1
(five, three, one)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
7-9-8-6
(seven, nine, eight, six)
4-4-2-9
(four, four, two, nine)
2-3-1-3-1
(two, three, one, three, one)
5-3-7-6-8
(five, three, seven, six, eight)
09-11-19-32-36
(nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
11-14-15-30-32
(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two)
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
04-06-12-15-FREE-20-22-25-30
(four, six, twelve, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
5-1-2-5
(five, one, two, five)
6-2-0-7
(six, two, zero, seven)
6-7-5-8
(six, seven, five, eight)
04-08-23-25-37
(four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-15-34-43-47-48
(four, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
4-9, Wild: 4
(four, nine; Wild: four)
4-1, Wild: 9
(four, one; Wild: nine)
6-7-7, Wild: 4
(six, seven, seven; Wild: four)
3-0-1, Wild: 9
(three, zero, one; Wild: nine)
6-2-1-5, Wild: 4
(six, two, one, five; Wild: four)
0-4-5-8, Wild: 9
(zero, four, five, eight; Wild: nine)
9-6-6-5-7, Wild: 4
(nine, six, six, five, seven; Wild: four)
7-8-9-7-5, Wild: 9
(seven, eight, nine, seven, five; Wild: nine)
15-18-19-20-26
(fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
