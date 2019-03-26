The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

5-8-8-6

(five, eight, eight, six)

8-4-4-9

(eight, four, four, nine)

JC-AC-AS-3D-3S

(JC, AC, AS, 3D, 3S)

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

3-0-2-6

(three, zero, two, six)

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

5-0-3-5

(five, zero, three, five)

03-10-19-30-38

(three, ten, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-04-06-08-12-15-16-18-24-30-32-34-38-39-41-42-44-52-54-61-66-77

(one, four, six, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-seven)

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

08-16-23-25-31

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

7-0-3-1

(seven, zero, three, one)

6-2-5-4

(six, two, five, four)

12-18-24-28-29

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

06-08-16-17, Bonus: 10

(six, eight, sixteen, seventeen; Bonus: ten)

Month: 8, Day: 18, Year: 27

(Month: eight; Day: eighteen; Year: twenty-seven)

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

04-13-16-17-25

(four, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five)

JD-4H-7H-5S-8S

(JD, 4H, 7H, 5S, 8S)

6-5-9, Fireball: 3

(six, five, nine; Fireball: three)

1-5-8-5, Fireball: 3

(one, five, eight, five; Fireball: three)

03-06-08-22-36, Xtra: 2

(three, six, eight, twenty-two, thirty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

8-9-4, Fireball: 6

(eight, nine, four; Fireball: six)

0-1-8-5, Fireball: 6

(zero, one, eight, five; Fireball: six)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

5-8-0-3

(five, eight, zero, three)

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

6-8-2-4

(six, eight, two, four)

01-04-06-07-15-19-24-25-28-35-42-43-47-49-50-57-62-63-71-77

(one, four, six, seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-seven)

2-4-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, four, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

8-3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, three, two, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

5-1-0-1

(five, one, zero, one)

5-3-0-0

(five, three, zero, zero)

7-9-8-5-8

(seven, nine, eight, five, eight)

1-8-8-4-4

(one, eight, eight, four, four)

13-17-19-33-34

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

03-05-10-13-FREE-19-22-25-30

(three, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

9-4-6-8

(nine, four, six, eight)

0-5-3-0

(zero, five, three, zero)

9-8-8-4

(nine, eight, eight, four)

10-11-22-27-39

(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

04-13-36-37-43-45

(four, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

3-8, Wild: 1

(three, eight; Wild: one)

6-9, Wild: 1

(six, nine; Wild: one)

9-3-1, Wild: 1

(nine, three, one; Wild: one)

6-2-1, Wild: 1

(six, two, one; Wild: one)

8-8-8-0, Wild: 1

(eight, eight, eight, zero; Wild: one)

2-6-2-4, Wild: 1

(two, six, two, four; Wild: one)

7-8-6-6-6, Wild: 1

(seven, eight, six, six, six; Wild: one)

1-0-4-3-2, Wild: 1

(one, zero, four, three, two; Wild: one)

08-13-14-15-26

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

9-0-9-5

(nine, zero, nine, five)

6-2-5-1

(six, two, five, one)

04-11-22-24-29, Extra: 9

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Extra: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

