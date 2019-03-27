The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

0-7-3-9

(zero, seven, three, nine)

4-3-6-2

(four, three, six, two)

10-12-15-25-26-35

(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.65 million

JS-KS-8D-4H-7S

(JS, KS, 8D, 4H, 7S)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

1-4-6-5

(one, four, six, five)

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

0-8-4-6

(zero, eight, four, six)

04-15-24-31-36

(four, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

04-08-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-39-46-48-53-54-56-58-62-65-66-67-69-80

(four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, eighty)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

20-23-29-32-46

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

04-17-21-22-30

(four, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

03-07-26-30-32-36

(three, seven, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

0-6-1-7

(zero, six, one, seven)

0-6-9-3

(zero, six, nine, three)

12-16-18-33-35

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

11-14-15-19, Bonus: 8

(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen; Bonus: eight)

02-09-26-27-34

(two, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Month: 2, Day: 18, Year: 33

(Month: two; Day: eighteen; Year: thirty-three)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

02-03-11-13-38

(two, three, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

5C-7C-10C-9D-2H

(5C, 7C, 10C, 9D, 2H)

3-1-6, Fireball: 4

(three, one, six; Fireball: four)

1-1-1-0, Fireball: 4

(one, one, one, zero; Fireball: four)

05-18-29-31-32, Xtra: 3

(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

1-5-9, Fireball: 6

(one, five, nine; Fireball: six)

7-8-0-5, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, zero, five; Fireball: six)

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

5-1-8-3

(five, one, eight, three)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

4-8-6-2

(four, eight, six, two)

01-02-07-15-20-21-25-36-38-40-42-46-50-51-52-63-64-68-74-80

(one, two, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-four, eighty)

5-0-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

2-0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

02-18-29-35-36-48, Kicker: -6-9-6-4-5

(two, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, six, nine, six, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

9-5-2-4

(nine, five, two, four)

7-6-5-2

(seven, six, five, two)

3-0-8-2-1

(three, zero, eight, two, one)

3-6-5-1-3

(three, six, five, one, three)

05-06-20-36-38

(five, six, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

06-07-12-16-20

(six, seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

04-06-11-13-FREE-17-22-27-31

(four, six, eleven, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

0-0-7-0

(zero, zero, seven, zero)

6-7-2-2

(six, seven, two, two)

5-8-6-2

(five, eight, six, two)

07-17-21-24-37

(seven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

04-05-11-34-37-46

(four, five, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

4-8, Wild: 8

(four, eight; Wild: eight)

9-0, Wild: 2

(nine, zero; Wild: two)

9-9-2, Wild: 8

(nine, nine, two; Wild: eight)

7-4-6, Wild: 2

(seven, four, six; Wild: two)

8-9-6-6, Wild: 8

(eight, nine, six, six; Wild: eight)

2-3-3-1, Wild: 2

(two, three, three, one; Wild: two)

1-6-7-8-8, Wild: 8

(one, six, seven, eight, eight; Wild: eight)

7-6-5-6-1, Wild: 2

(seven, six, five, six, one; Wild: two)

05-10-11-18-23

(five, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.