The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
4-2-9-0
(four, two, nine, zero)
5-1-5-5
(five, one, five, five)
03-09-14-17-27, Extra: 19
(three, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Extra: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $98,000
12-20-21-34-37, Power-Up: 3
(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
9-5-7
(nine, five, seven)
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
3-6-4-8
(three, six, four, eight)
2-9-2-6
(two, nine, two, six)
5-9-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, three, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, three, two, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-1-8-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, one, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-7-7-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, seven, seven, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
03-05-06-07-11-12-14-17-19-20-21-22
(three, five, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-07-10-11-12-13-15-17-18-19-20
(one, three, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
01-03-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-21
(one, three, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
2-7-2-4, Sum It Up: 15
(two, seven, two, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)
6-7-0-6, Sum It Up: 19
(six, seven, zero, six; Sum It Up: nineteen)
3-7-9-8, Sum It Up: 27
(three, seven, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)
5-7-1, Sum It Up: 13
(five, seven, one; Sum It Up: thirteen)
9-7-4, Sum It Up: 20
(nine, seven, four; Sum It Up: twenty)
6-9-7, Sum It Up: 22
(six, nine, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
08-11-18-22-31
(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
1-5-1-0
(one, five, one, zero)
04-08-16-20-21-22
(four, eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
7-5-0-0
(seven, five, zero, zero)
AD-AH-6D-9D-4H
(AD, AH, 6D, 9D, 4H)
02-04-12-27-29
(two, four, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
8-6-8-1
(eight, six, eight, one)
