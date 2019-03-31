The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
07-14-15-18-20-39, Bonus: 16
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine; Bonus: sixteen)
03-12-17-18-22
(three, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
12-24-28-29-32
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
2-9-3-3
(two, nine, three, three)
4-5-8-6
(four, five, eight, six)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
01-03-11-17-32
(one, three, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two)
01-03-12-17-20-28-29-33-39-48-49-54-63-64-66-67-72-73-77-78
(one, three, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
01-11-32-33-38-43
(one, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)
05-11-20-22
(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-two)
1-5-9
(one, five, nine)
0-6-8-4
(zero, six, eight, four)
KD-AH-6H-8H-10S
(KD, AH, 6H, 8H, 10S)
01-09-23-42-43-46
(one, nine, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six)
11-12-15-19-26-35, Doubler: N
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
02-06-11-14-26
(two, six, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
4-8-0-0
(four, eight, zero, zero)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.