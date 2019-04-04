The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
QD-JS-7H-3S-9S
(QD, JS, 7H, 3S, 9S)
6C-6D-10D-3H-2S
(6C, 6D, 10D, 3H, 2S)
05-19-24-28-29, Bonus: 39
(five, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Bonus: thirty-nine)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
7-3-1-8
(seven, three, one, eight)
4-2-8-7
(four, two, eight, seven)
6-1-4-9
(six, one, four, nine)
9-8-7-0
(nine, eight, seven, zero)
3C-4D-8D-7H-9S
(3C, 4D, 8D, 7H, 9S)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
9-3-8-2
(nine, three, eight, two)
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
7-9-9-4
(seven, nine, nine, four)
05-10-12-21-26
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
02-03-06-09-12-14-20-27-29-30-40-42-51-53-56-58-63-64-65-69-70-76
(two, three, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
06-13-18-30-31
(six, thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
5-3-4-8
(five, three, four, eight)
6-2-2-6
(six, two, two, six)
02-09-20-27-31
(two, nine, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
05-18-19-23, Bonus: 2
(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three; Bonus: two)
Month: 6, Day: 21, Year: 35
(Month: six; Day: twenty-one; Year: thirty-five)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
04-22-28-31-36
(four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six)
JD-7D-4H-10H-3S
(JD, 7D, 4H, 10H, 3S)
7-4-7, Fireball: 9
(seven, four, seven; Fireball: nine)
1-9-9-9, Fireball: 9
(one, nine, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)
09-14-15-24-35, Xtra: 2
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
06-14-28-35-44-48, Xtra: 2
(six, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
7-7-1, Fireball: 1
(seven, seven, one; Fireball: one)
4-9-7-9, Fireball: 1
(four, nine, seven, nine; Fireball: one)
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
8-3-1-7
(eight, three, one, seven)
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
8-4-0-1
(eight, four, zero, one)
01-04-08-11-18-19-22-23-25-30-32-44-62-66-67-68-70-75-76-80
(one, four, eight, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)
8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 30
(eight, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: thirty)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
3-4-7-7
(three, four, seven, seven)
2-4-5-4
(two, four, five, four)
4-7-4-6-6
(four, seven, four, six, six)
3-1-7-1-5
(three, one, seven, one, five)
05-09-26-27-39
(five, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
06-21-28-29-36
(six, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
04-06-11-16-FREE-18-21-28-29
(four, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
2-7-1-6
(two, seven, one, six)
9-5-5-6
(nine, five, five, six)
6-1-2-7
(six, one, two, seven)
03-06-11-35-36
(three, six, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-07-19-29-37-40
(one, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
1-8, Wild: 8
(one, eight; Wild: eight)
2-5, Wild: 1
(two, five; Wild: one)
8-3-6, Wild: 8
(eight, three, six; Wild: eight)
2-5-8, Wild: 1
(two, five, eight; Wild: one)
2-0-6-3, Wild: 8
(two, zero, six, three; Wild: eight)
6-4-1-8, Wild: 1
(six, four, one, eight; Wild: one)
5-0-3-9-5, Wild: 8
(five, zero, three, nine, five; Wild: eight)
4-8-3-9-4, Wild: 1
(four, eight, three, nine, four; Wild: one)
04-09-15-21-23
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.