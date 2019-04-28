The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
15-26-28-29-32
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
6-4-4-3
(six, four, four, three)
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
1-0-2-5
(one, zero, two, five)
07-11-13-31-37
(seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
01-02-09-10-12-15-16-21-30-41-44-45-58-59-62-68-69-70-71-76
(one, two, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)
31-33-48-52-55-59, Bonus: 13
(thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Bonus: thirteen)
10-16-21-30-41
(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one)
5-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-4-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, four, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, three, two, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
04-06-14-30-32-42, Kicker: 1-1-6-1-3-1
(four, six, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two; Kicker: one, one, six, one, three, one)
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
5-5-1-0
(five, five, one, zero)
6-9-5-3
(six, nine, five, three)
4-0-6-9-0
(four, zero, six, nine, zero)
5-2-2-0-3
(five, two, two, zero, three)
13-16-33-34-35
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
01-06-10-27-34
(one, six, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
01-08-10-14-FREE-20-21-28-30
(one, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
03-18-20-24-34-36
(three, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)
0-0-6-1
(zero, zero, six, one)
6-6-5-6
(six, six, five, six)
5-4-0-4
(five, four, zero, four)
5-0-0-8
(five, zero, zero, eight)
25-28-50-70
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, fifty, seventy)
01-23-24-33-42
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-two)
10-11-13-17-21-37
(ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
9-3, Wild: 2
(nine, three; Wild: two)
6-4, Wild: 5
(six, four; Wild: five)
3-2-4, Wild: 2
(three, two, four; Wild: two)
1-9-0, Wild: 5
(one, nine, zero; Wild: five)
0-9-2-5, Wild: 2
(zero, nine, two, five; Wild: two)
7-7-7-5, Wild: 5
(seven, seven, seven, five; Wild: five)
7-5-8-4-4, Wild: 2
(seven, five, eight, four, four; Wild: two)
1-5-1-0-3, Wild: 5
(one, five, one, zero, three; Wild: five)
06-07-19-20-28
(six, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
9-2-7-4
(nine, two, seven, four)
8-0-0-6
(eight, zero, zero, six)
03-08-10-12-18, Extra: 25
(three, eight, ten, twelve, eighteen; Extra: twenty-five)
06-10-14-32-33, Power-Up: 2
(six, ten, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
1-9-6-4
(one, nine, six, four)
9-0-6-2
(nine, zero, six, two)
01-04-11-19-32
(one, four, eleven, nineteen, thirty-two)
0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, six, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
2-5-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, five, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
5-3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-8-5-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, eight, five, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-02-05-06-08-14-15-16-20-21-22-23
(one, two, five, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-06-09-11-13-16-17-18-19-20-23
(two, three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-02-09-11-13-14-16-19-21-22-23-24
(one, two, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-14-20-21-22
(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
17-20-23-29-35
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
2-5-3-1, Sum It Up: 11
(two, five, three, one; Sum It Up: eleven)
2-1-4-7, Sum It Up: 14
(two, one, four, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)
7-8-0-3, Sum It Up: 18
(seven, eight, zero, three; Sum It Up: eighteen)
7-5-3-0, Sum It Up: 15
(seven, five, three, zero; Sum It Up: fifteen)
01-14-26-32-35-37
(one, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
3-2-4, Sum It Up: 9
(three, two, four; Sum It Up: nine)
9-2-7, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, two, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)
9-8-1, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, eight, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)
0-7-4, Sum It Up: 11
(zero, seven, four; Sum It Up: eleven)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.