The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

1-9-1-0

(one, nine, one, zero)

5-6-9-6

(five, six, nine, six)

JS-AS-3C-7C-10C

(JS, AS, 3C, 7C, 10C)

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

8-4-0-6

(eight, four, zero, six)

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

1-4-1-8

(one, four, one, eight)

01-04-06-20-26

(one, four, six, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-05-14-16-21-23-26-29-31-37-44-50-51-55-56-59-60-62-64-71-75-77

(three, five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

08-10-19-29-30

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

0-8-1-6

(zero, eight, one, six)

5-8-1-9

(five, eight, one, nine)

01-14-15-20-24

(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four)

11-12-20-26, Bonus: 3

(eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: three)

Month: 1, Day: 8, Year: 51

(Month: one; Day: eight; Year: fifty-one)

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

02-07-14-32-33

(two, seven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)

JH-2C-9C-10D-6H

(JH, 2C, 9C, 10D, 6H)

8-8-5, Fireball: 6

(eight, eight, five; Fireball: six)

9-2-8-1, Fireball: 6

(nine, two, eight, one; Fireball: six)

11-25-26-27-31, Xtra: 3

(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

6-4-6, Fireball: 1

(six, four, six; Fireball: one)

0-4-9-9, Fireball: 1

(zero, four, nine, nine; Fireball: one)

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

6-0-0-9

(six, zero, zero, nine)

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

9-3-0-1

(nine, three, zero, one)

01-08-13-16-21-25-29-30-37-43-44-45-46-52-61-66-68-69-70-79

(one, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-nine)

5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-2-7-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, two, seven, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

7-0-7-1

(seven, zero, seven, one)

5-6-9-1

(five, six, nine, one)

8-3-3-5-1

(eight, three, three, five, one)

8-6-6-4-2

(eight, six, six, four, two)

06-13-16-21-27

(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-05-12-15-FREE-18-24-28-29

(one, five, twelve, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

0-9-6-7

(zero, nine, six, seven)

1-8-1-5

(one, eight, one, five)

8-6-0-8

(eight, six, zero, eight)

05-10-12-31-39

(five, ten, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

03-19-21-22-24-45

(three, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

1-0, Wild: 9

(one, zero; Wild: nine)

8-0, Wild: 1

(eight, zero; Wild: one)

4-3-4, Wild: 9

(four, three, four; Wild: nine)

3-9-9, Wild: 1

(three, nine, nine; Wild: one)

6-3-7-0, Wild: 9

(six, three, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

3-5-9-2, Wild: 1

(three, five, nine, two; Wild: one)

1-4-9-9-8, Wild: 9

(one, four, nine, nine, eight; Wild: nine)

2-5-9-2-7, Wild: 1

(two, five, nine, two, seven; Wild: one)

03-04-09-26-27

(three, four, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

8-2-7-0

(eight, two, seven, zero)

2-2-1-4

(two, two, one, four)

06-14-18-23-35, Extra: 31

(six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.