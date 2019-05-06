The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

2-9-0-0

(two, nine, zero, zero)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

4-3-2

(four, three, two)

07-08-11-13-14, Cash Ball: 6

(seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

10-11-12-15, Cash Ball: 5

(ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen; Cash Ball: five)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

1-3-4-1

(one, three, four, one)

5-7-9-0

(five, seven, nine, zero)

AC-JH-QH-KS-7D

(AC, JH, QH, KS, 7D)

KH-4C-7C-5S-9S

(KH, 4C, 7C, 5S, 9S)

02-06-14-19-39, Bonus: 1

(two, six, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-nine; Bonus: one)

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

3-8-9-1

(three, eight, nine, one)

0-1-9-3

(zero, one, nine, three)

2-5-9-7

(two, five, nine, seven)

1-1-0-8

(one, one, zero, eight)

JC-KC-AC-4C-5C

(JC, KC, AC, 4C, 5C)

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

8-1-9-3

(eight, one, nine, three)

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

5-0-8-3

(five, zero, eight, three)

06-13-31-37-39

(six, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-07-10-15-16-17-19-30-33-39-42-43-52-54-63-67-68-70-72-74-75-79

(one, seven, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

20-31-38-39-44

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-13-21-23-25

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

6-3-9

(six, three, nine)

5-3-3-0

(five, three, three, zero)

2-9-4-7

(two, nine, four, seven)

26-28-31-36-39

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

06-12-14-22, Bonus: 6

(six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two; Bonus: six)

Month: 10, Day: 25, Year: 47

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-five; Year: forty-seven)

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

18-23-24-29-37

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

QC-JD-7C-2D-9H

(QC, JD, 7C, 2D, 9H)

2-2-0, Fireball: 2

(two, two, zero; Fireball: two)

2-0-8-8, Fireball: 2

(two, zero, eight, eight; Fireball: two)

07-13-17-33-39, Xtra: 4

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $248,000

01-04-11-24-36-49, Xtra: 3

(one, four, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-nine; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

7-5-6, Fireball: 1

(seven, five, six; Fireball: one)

1-1-0-2, Fireball: 1

(one, one, zero, two; Fireball: one)

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

7-1-0-3

(seven, one, zero, three)

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

9-5-0-0

(nine, five, zero, zero)

12-23-24-26-28-30-32-33-35-41-43-45-54-56-58-59-67-69-75-80

(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, eighty)

0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

5-3-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, three, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

08-11-15-18-33-48, Kicker: 6-6-8-5-9-7

(eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: six, six, eight, five, nine, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $14.3 million

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

3-0-2-3

(three, zero, two, three)

7-8-1-4

(seven, eight, one, four)

2-7-5-3-8

(two, seven, five, three, eight)

6-9-4-8-6

(six, nine, four, eight, six)

02-03-06-13-26

(two, three, six, thirteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

