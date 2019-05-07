The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
8-1-5-8
(eight, one, five, eight)
8-1-9-4
(eight, one, nine, four)
QH-5D-6D-10D-2H
(QH, 5D, 6D, 10D, 2H)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
5-9-5-9
(five, nine, five, nine)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
9-2-8-4
(nine, two, eight, four)
11-18-22-25-36
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-04-09-11-17-25-29-30-38-39-46-47-48-51-53-62-64-65-67-68-71-80
(one, four, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, eighty)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
02-03-09-25-28
(two, three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
4-3-5-0
(four, three, five, zero)
1-0-6-0
(one, zero, six, zero)
09-22-26-31-37
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
03-04-25-28, Bonus: 10
(three, four, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: ten)
2-5-8
(two, five, eight)
AC-QS-4C-5C-3D
(AC, QS, 4C, 5C, 3D)
8-6-8, Fireball: 1
(eight, six, eight; Fireball: one)
8-6-1-6, Fireball: 1
(eight, six, one, six; Fireball: one)
05-09-31-34-43, Xtra: 4
(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
5-5-2, Fireball: 2
(five, five, two; Fireball: two)
1-9-1-8, Fireball: 2
(one, nine, one, eight; Fireball: two)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
9-1-2-7
(nine, one, two, seven)
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
7-5-8-0
(seven, five, eight, zero)
06-07-08-09-10-12-26-28-30-31-33-46-47-48-68-70-73-74-78-79
(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
9-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
3-3-1
(three, three, one)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
6-6-7-8
(six, six, seven, eight)
4-1-5-2
(four, one, five, two)
6-5-9-8-7
(six, five, nine, eight, seven)
9-4-4-5-2
(nine, four, four, five, two)
04-06-15-36-38
(four, six, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
04-08-10-15-FREE-19-21-27-31
(four, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
2-9-6-7
(two, nine, six, seven)
6-3-7-7
(six, three, seven, seven)
2-9-1-1
(two, nine, one, one)
08-20-25-32-39
(eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
10-17-28-30-34-38
(ten, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
7-8, Wild:
(seven, eight; Wild: zero)
6-5, Wild: 1
(six, five; Wild: one)
2-2-5, Wild:
(two, two, five; Wild: zero)
3-1-0, Wild: 1
(three, one, zero; Wild: one)
1-3-1-1, Wild:
(one, three, one, one; Wild: zero)
6-2-7-9, Wild: 1
(six, two, seven, nine; Wild: one)
2-0-2-0-3, Wild:
(two, zero, two, zero, three; Wild: zero)
2-7-0-4-9, Wild: 1
(two, seven, zero, four, nine; Wild: one)
05-10-24-29-30
(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
3-4-8-1
(three, four, eight, one)
0-4-7-4
(zero, four, seven, four)
07-12-24-25-35, Extra: 6
(seven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five; Extra: six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
02-06-17-20-32, Power-Up: 5
(two, six, seventeen, twenty, thirty-two; Power, Up: five)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
9-9-1-0
(nine, nine, one, zero)
4-5-7-0
(four, five, seven, zero)
