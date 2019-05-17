The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

0-9-5-6

(zero, nine, five, six)

3-3-1-0

(three, three, one, zero)

AS-5C-2D-4D-9H

(AS, 5C, 2D, 4D, 9H)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

1-6-7-3

(one, six, seven, three)

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

6-3-9-9

(six, three, nine, nine)

10-15-27-35-39

(ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $117,000

01-05-08-11-22-24-25-28-29-31-34-35-41-42-52-54-55-59-70-72-74-75

(one, five, eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five)

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

10-29-30-35-44

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

02-07-17-26-29

(two, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

6-4-4-4

(six, four, four, four)

8-2-0-0

(eight, two, zero, zero)

08-10-12-13-35

(eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, thirty-five)

10-12-15-25, Bonus: 5

(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five; Bonus: five)

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

QS-KS-4H-4S-8S

(QS, KS, 4H, 4S, 8S)

3-1-4, Fireball: 3

(three, one, four; Fireball: three)

1-5-4-1, Fireball: 3

(one, five, four, one; Fireball: three)

01-09-36-37-42, Xtra: 2

(one, nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $241,000

4-9-2, Fireball: 9

(four, nine, two; Fireball: nine)

5-9-7-3, Fireball: 9

(five, nine, seven, three; Fireball: nine)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

7-1-0-2

(seven, one, zero, two)

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

5-4-7-3

(five, four, seven, three)

01-03-06-17-18-21-34-38-40-45-51-54-57-60-61-71-73-75-77-80

(one, three, six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

8-9-1, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, nine, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-8-5-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, eight, five, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

4-0-0-6

(four, zero, zero, six)

9-9-6-1

(nine, nine, six, one)

6-2-0-3-7

(six, two, zero, three, seven)

6-7-7-2-1

(six, seven, seven, two, one)

06-26-29-36-38

(six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

19-23-26-32-36

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

02-08-10-16-FREE-17-24-25-30

(two, eight, ten, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

0-9-7-6

(zero, nine, seven, six)

8-7-8-6

(eight, seven, eight, six)

2-4-6-2

(two, four, six, two)

04-07-21-26-37

(four, seven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

06-18-34-41-46-47

(six, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

0-0, Wild: 3

(zero, zero; Wild: three)

7-3, Wild: 3

(seven, three; Wild: three)

8-3-8, Wild: 3

(eight, three, eight; Wild: three)

4-5-2, Wild: 3

(four, five, two; Wild: three)

7-1-4-9, Wild: 3

(seven, one, four, nine; Wild: three)

1-0-3-5, Wild: 3

(one, zero, three, five; Wild: three)

1-7-9-1-8, Wild: 3

(one, seven, nine, one, eight; Wild: three)

3-5-1-4-5, Wild: 3

(three, five, one, four, five; Wild: three)

01-04-19-23-29

(one, four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

1-4-4-3

(one, four, four, three)

2-8-5-4

(two, eight, five, four)

03-10-23-31-35, Power-Up: 4

(three, ten, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: four)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

5-6-1-7

(five, six, one, seven)

9-1-1-3

(nine, one, one, three)

