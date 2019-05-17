The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
0-9-5-6
3-3-1-0
AS-5C-2D-4D-9H
3-3-1
1-6-7-3
9-2-2
6-3-9-9
10-15-27-35-39
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
01-05-08-11-22-24-25-28-29-31-34-35-41-42-52-54-55-59-70-72-74-75
7-7-5
10-29-30-35-44
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
02-07-17-26-29
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
4-0-4
0-6-9
6-4-4-4
8-2-0-0
08-10-12-13-35
10-12-15-25, Bonus: 5
4-6-0
QS-KS-4H-4S-8S
3-1-4, Fireball: 3
1-5-4-1, Fireball: 3
01-09-36-37-42, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $241,000
4-9-2, Fireball: 9
5-9-7-3, Fireball: 9
8-6-2
2-6-5
7-1-0-2
9-2-2
5-4-7-3
01-03-06-17-18-21-34-38-40-45-51-54-57-60-61-71-73-75-77-80
8-9-1, Lucky Sum: 18
2-8-5-2, Lucky Sum: 17
9-7-2
0-3-8
4-0-0-6
9-9-6-1
6-2-0-3-7
6-7-7-2-1
06-26-29-36-38
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
19-23-26-32-36
9-5-6
02-08-10-16-FREE-17-24-25-30
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
0-9-7-6
8-7-8-6
2-4-6-2
04-07-21-26-37
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
06-18-34-41-46-47
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
0-0, Wild: 3
7-3, Wild: 3
8-3-8, Wild: 3
4-5-2, Wild: 3
7-1-4-9, Wild: 3
1-0-3-5, Wild: 3
1-7-9-1-8, Wild: 3
3-5-1-4-5, Wild: 3
01-04-19-23-29
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-4-4-3
2-8-5-4
03-10-23-31-35, Power-Up: 4
9-8-7
2-4-0
5-6-1-7
9-1-1-3
