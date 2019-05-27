The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
6-1-5
(six, one, five)
4-3-0-5
(four, three, zero, five)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
03-10-24-25-27, Cash Ball: 2
(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
2-4-4
(two, four, four)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
8-4-6-8
(eight, four, six, eight)
7-1-2-2
(seven, one, two, two)
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
0-3-2-1
(zero, three, two, one)
KD-JS-3D-8D-3S
(KD, JS, 3D, 8D, 3S)
2D-4D-5D-7H-4S
(2D, 4D, 5D, 7H, 4S)
02-10-15-33-39, Bonus: 5
(two, ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Bonus: five)
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
6-0-1-0
(six, zero, one, zero)
0-2-2-8
(zero, two, two, eight)
6-5-9-0
(six, five, nine, zero)
5-4-1-0
(five, four, one, zero)
QD-3C-3D-7D-9D
(QD, 3C, 3D, 7D, 9D)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
4-9-0-5
(four, nine, zero, five)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
3-3-3-3
(three, three, three, three)
07-24-32-33-37
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $276,000
02-05-08-12-13-16-22-23-28-29-32-36-46-52-57-60-61-62-64-73-76-77
(two, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
07-09-19-31-42
(seven, nine, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
01-07-28-30-31
(one, seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
3-2-5-3
(three, two, five, three)
6-1-3-3
(six, one, three, three)
03-04-05-24-30
(three, four, five, twenty-four, thirty)
11-12-17-26, Bonus: 4
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: four)
Month: 9, Day: 2, Year: 72
(Month: nine; Day: two; Year: seventy-two)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
12-25-30-36-38
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
JH-QS-8C-9C-10D
(JH, QS, 8C, 9C, 10D)
5-9-0, Fireball: 2
(five, nine, zero; Fireball: two)
0-8-9-5, Fireball: 2
(zero, eight, nine, five; Fireball: two)
03-04-10-12-28, Xtra: 2
(three, four, ten, twelve, twenty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
07-25-27-32-40-44, Xtra: 3
(seven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty, forty-four; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
9-2-7, Fireball: 1
(nine, two, seven; Fireball: one)
7-1-9-3, Fireball: 1
(seven, one, nine, three; Fireball: one)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
4-3-1-6
(four, three, one, six)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
2-4-3-5
(two, four, three, five)
05-12-13-18-30-34-37-39-41-44-45-50-56-58-60-71-76-78-79-80
(five, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-0-3-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, zero, three, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
05-10-19-25-38-39, Kicker: 4-3-9-9-5-4
(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Kicker: four, three, nine, nine, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $15.4 million
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
5-2-4-7
(five, two, four, seven)
4-1-5-8
(four, one, five, eight)
5-2-7-6-3
(five, two, seven, six, three)
3-0-4-0-0
(three, zero, four, zero, zero)
01-18-20-21-26
(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
