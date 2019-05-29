The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

04-07-08-13-23

(four, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-three)

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

02-07-11-13-FREE-18-21-25-31

(two, seven, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

03-12-16-24-31-36

(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-six)

2-7-4-1

(two, seven, four, one)

6-6-8-4

(six, six, eight, four)

3-3-6-5

(three, three, six, five)

03-05-27-66

(three, five, twenty-seven, sixty-six)

09-19-23-30-34

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

08-13-32-38-40-42

(eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

5-2, Wild: 8

(five, two; Wild: eight)

1-7, Wild: 9

(one, seven; Wild: nine)

1-8-6, Wild: 8

(one, eight, six; Wild: eight)

5-4-0, Wild: 9

(five, four, zero; Wild: nine)

0-3-3-0, Wild: 8

(zero, three, three, zero; Wild: eight)

4-0-4-7, Wild: 9

(four, zero, four, seven; Wild: nine)

3-5-3-8-2, Wild: 8

(three, five, three, eight, two; Wild: eight)

0-2-3-8-8, Wild: 9

(zero, two, three, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

03-04-05-07-18

(three, four, five, seven, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

8-4-0-7

(eight, four, zero, seven)

6-7-9-8

(six, seven, nine, eight)

05-25-26-31-38, Power-Up: 2

(five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

0-7-0

(zero, seven, zero)

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

8-0-9-1

(eight, zero, nine, one)

0-9-0-8

(zero, nine, zero, eight)

02-03-20-25-27

(two, three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

6-8-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, eight, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-3-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, three, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

2-5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-3-9-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, three, nine, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

1-5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(one, five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

09-15-26-27-31, Bonus: 5

(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)

01-02-03-04-06-14-15-17-18-21-23-24

(one, two, three, four, six, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-06-09-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22

(two, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-24

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

5-9-8-8, FIREBALL: 4

(five, nine, eight, eight; FIREBALL: four)

9-8-8-3, FIREBALL:

(nine, eight, eight, three; FIREBALL: zero)

0-7-7-1, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, seven, seven, one; FIREBALL: eight)

0-6-9, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, six, nine; FIREBALL: three)

5-6-3, FIREBALL: 5

(five, six, three; FIREBALL: five)

2-0-2, FIREBALL: 2

(two, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)

02-12-15-16-27

(two, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

0-4-8-1

(zero, four, eight, one)

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

1-3-0-8

(one, three, zero, eight)

06-13-23-37-44-49

(six, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

05-06-21-32-36-37, Doubler: N

(five, six, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

03-04-23-27-29

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

6-6-2-7

(six, six, two, seven)

