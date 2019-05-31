The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
3-8-9-5
0-5-6-8
2C-9D-2H-3H-5H
4-0-5
8-3-2-2
6-7-1
4-3-7-2
06-12-17-32-37
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-04-06-12-13-16-20-22-24-32-35-37-38-44-48-57-58-59-63-65-74-78
0-1-8
14-25-37-41-46
Estimated jackpot: $355,000
01-20-27-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
1-2-9
6-3-1
3-5-7-2
6-9-9-3
04-17-29-36-39
09-10-16-26, Bonus: 1
Month: 8, Day: 17, Year: 71
2-4-7
02-09-13-16-37
KH-6D-10D-8H-6S
4-7-3, Fireball: 4
2-8-5-8, Fireball: 4
01-08-21-25-43, Xtra: 3
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
4-4-1, Fireball: 6
0-4-1-0, Fireball: 6
6-9-8
9-1-8
1-6-2-6
4-5-8
9-5-2-6
06-07-11-17-23-25-33-34-36-37-39-45-46-47-48-56-63-65-68-74
2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 11
5-8-8-0, Lucky Sum: 21
2-8-6
8-6-6
6-6-6-1
4-0-9-1
2-4-1-0-7
6-1-8-6-1
23-24-25-30-37
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
07-09-20-22-28
3-8-4
01-07-11-14-FREE-20-22-28-31
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
2-9-8-1
8-5-1-7
8-3-8-3
11-12-17-21-41
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-17-26-44-46-48
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
0-0, Wild: 5
1-2, Wild: 8
6-2-2, Wild: 5
2-0-7, Wild: 8
5-4-7-6, Wild: 5
1-6-6-4, Wild: 8
0-9-9-9-8, Wild: 5
5-5-0-1-6, Wild: 8
02-12-17-18-25
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
