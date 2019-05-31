The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

3-8-9-5

(three, eight, nine, five)

0-5-6-8

(zero, five, six, eight)

2C-9D-2H-3H-5H

(2C, 9D, 2H, 3H, 5H)

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

8-3-2-2

(eight, three, two, two)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

4-3-7-2

(four, three, seven, two)

06-12-17-32-37

(six, twelve, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-04-06-12-13-16-20-22-24-32-35-37-38-44-48-57-58-59-63-65-74-78

(one, four, six, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

14-25-37-41-46

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000

01-20-27-28-30

(one, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

6-3-1

(six, three, one)

3-5-7-2

(three, five, seven, two)

6-9-9-3

(six, nine, nine, three)

04-17-29-36-39

(four, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

09-10-16-26, Bonus: 1

(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-six; Bonus: one)

Month: 8, Day: 17, Year: 71

(Month: eight; Day: seventeen; Year: seventy-one)

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

02-09-13-16-37

(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-seven)

KH-6D-10D-8H-6S

(KH, 6D, 10D, 8H, 6S)

4-7-3, Fireball: 4

(four, seven, three; Fireball: four)

2-8-5-8, Fireball: 4

(two, eight, five, eight; Fireball: four)

01-08-21-25-43, Xtra: 3

(one, eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

4-4-1, Fireball: 6

(four, four, one; Fireball: six)

0-4-1-0, Fireball: 6

(zero, four, one, zero; Fireball: six)

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

1-6-2-6

(one, six, two, six)

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

9-5-2-6

(nine, five, two, six)

06-07-11-17-23-25-33-34-36-37-39-45-46-47-48-56-63-65-68-74

(six, seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-four)

2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, four, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-8-8-0, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, eight, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

6-6-6-1

(six, six, six, one)

4-0-9-1

(four, zero, nine, one)

2-4-1-0-7

(two, four, one, zero, seven)

6-1-8-6-1

(six, one, eight, six, one)

23-24-25-30-37

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

07-09-20-22-28

(seven, nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

01-07-11-14-FREE-20-22-28-31

(one, seven, eleven, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

2-9-8-1

(two, nine, eight, one)

8-5-1-7

(eight, five, one, seven)

8-3-8-3

(eight, three, eight, three)

11-12-17-21-41

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

01-17-26-44-46-48

(one, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

0-0, Wild: 5

(zero, zero; Wild: five)

1-2, Wild: 8

(one, two; Wild: eight)

6-2-2, Wild: 5

(six, two, two; Wild: five)

2-0-7, Wild: 8

(two, zero, seven; Wild: eight)

5-4-7-6, Wild: 5

(five, four, seven, six; Wild: five)

1-6-6-4, Wild: 8

(one, six, six, four; Wild: eight)

0-9-9-9-8, Wild: 5

(zero, nine, nine, nine, eight; Wild: five)

5-5-0-1-6, Wild: 8

(five, five, zero, one, six; Wild: eight)

02-12-17-18-25

(two, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

