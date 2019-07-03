The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

7-2-3-8

(seven, two, three, eight)

8-9-4-1

(eight, nine, four, one)

05-13-14-18-19-40

(five, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $10.55 million

JC-AH-3C-2D-3S

(JC, AH, 3C, 2D, 3S)

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

8-6-2-2

(eight, six, two, two)

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

7-1-9-6

(seven, one, nine, six)

05-07-24-35-38

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

06-12-15-17-18-21-30-32-33-36-45-46-47-49-52-56-61-65-66-75-77-79

(six, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

06-17-28-38-45

(six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

09-12-24-27-29

(nine, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

11-12-29-31-33-42

(eleven, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

8-8-0-7

(eight, eight, zero, seven)

6-5-2-3

(six, five, two, three)

02-04-16-17-22

(two, four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

04-13-19-28, Bonus: 6

(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: six)

03-09-22-28-29

(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 84

(Month: four; Day: one; Year: eighty-four)

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

11-18-19-24-31

(eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

6C-10C-2D-8D-3S

(6C, 10C, 2D, 8D, 3S)

4-0-4, Fireball: 1

(four, zero, four; Fireball: one)

9-6-4-4, Fireball: 1

(nine, six, four, four; Fireball: one)

06-09-12-23-35, Xtra: 2

(six, nine, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

2-5-4, Fireball: 5

(two, five, four; Fireball: five)

9-7-1-9, Fireball: 5

(nine, seven, one, nine; Fireball: five)

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

5-9-4-6

(five, nine, four, six)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

5-1-9-7

(five, one, nine, seven)

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

0-1-8-4

(zero, one, eight, four)

03-07-14-16-17-22-24-26-27-30-33-37-41-45-53-59-65-74-76-80

(three, seven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty)

6-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(one, eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

05-07-26-32-38-49, Kicker: -6-8-9-9-4

(five, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: zero, six, eight, nine, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $17.4 million

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

6-3-0-0

(six, three, zero, zero)

9-7-1-9

(nine, seven, one, nine)

3-9-5-1-3

(three, nine, five, one, three)

0-2-5-4-8

(zero, two, five, four, eight)

03-04-10-22-32

(three, four, ten, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

14-20-32-34-36

(fourteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

03-07-10-15-FREE-17-24-28-31

(three, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

2-0-2-1

(two, zero, two, one)

3-7-6-4

(three, seven, six, four)

4-1-1-9

(four, one, one, nine)

02-09-23-35-36

(two, nine, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

16-18-24-27-28-33

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

3-4, Wild: 3

(three, four; Wild: three)

6-9, Wild: 7

(six, nine; Wild: seven)

1-7-1, Wild: 3

(one, seven, one; Wild: three)

0-6-6, Wild: 7

(zero, six, six; Wild: seven)

4-5-0-2, Wild: 3

(four, five, zero, two; Wild: three)

0-0-1-2, Wild: 7

(zero, zero, one, two; Wild: seven)

9-1-1-6-8, Wild: 3

(nine, one, one, six, eight; Wild: three)

8-3-7-5-2, Wild: 7

(eight, three, seven, five, two; Wild: seven)

05-13-14-20-27

(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.