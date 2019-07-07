The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

1-0-5-9

(one, zero, five, nine)

1-4-1-3

(one, four, one, three)

05-10-12-14-29

(five, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

5-9-6-3

(five, nine, six, three)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

2-4-2-2

(two, four, two, two)

14-16-17-19-31

(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one)

03-08-13-17-18-22-33-34-35-40-43-44-45-53-58-61-66-67-69-76

(three, eight, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-six)

04-05-27-31-43-47, Bonus: 42

(four, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven; Bonus: forty-two)

04-05-20-25-29

(four, five, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-0-0, Lucky Sum: 2

(two, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: two)

2-7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

02-10-11-24-35-37, Kicker: -8-4-5-7-8

(two, ten, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Kicker: zero, eight, four, five, seven, eight)

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

5-1-5-6

(five, one, five, six)

5-5-4-6

(five, five, four, six)

4-8-9-9-9

(four, eight, nine, nine, nine)

3-7-5-8-1

(three, seven, five, eight, one)

04-06-28-33-38

(four, six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

04-07-21-25-28

(four, seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

01-07-12-16-FREE-18-24-25-29

(one, seven, twelve, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

03-09-17-23-37-38

(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

8-6-4-5

(eight, six, four, five)

5-6-4-4

(five, six, four, four)

7-8-7-9

(seven, eight, seven, nine)

9-5-4-9

(nine, five, four, nine)

03-32-33-77

(three, thirty-two, thirty-three, seventy-seven)

22-25-28-30-40

(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, forty)

02-07-26-33-34-35

(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

4-5, Wild: 2

(four, five; Wild: two)

1-9, Wild:

(one, nine; Wild: zero)

5-1-0, Wild: 2

(five, one, zero; Wild: two)

3-4-1, Wild:

(three, four, one; Wild: zero)

7-7-2-4, Wild: 2

(seven, seven, two, four; Wild: two)

9-0-2-2, Wild:

(nine, zero, two, two; Wild: zero)

9-6-4-4-7, Wild: 2

(nine, six, four, four, seven; Wild: two)

8-8-5-1-7, Wild:

(eight, eight, five, one, seven; Wild: zero)

12-15-19-26-29

(twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

5-1-8-6

(five, one, eight, six)

5-1-5-0

(five, one, five, zero)

07-17-23-25-31, Extra: 28

(seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one; Extra: twenty-eight)

02-14-15-25-31, Power-Up: 2

(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

5-8-4-6

(five, eight, four, six)

5-4-7-0

(five, four, seven, zero)

10-15-17-30-33

(ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three)

3-6-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, six, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

7-5-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, five, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

3-0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

1-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.