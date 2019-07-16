The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

1-1-4-3

(one, one, four, three)

7-3-6-7

(seven, three, six, seven)

9C-4D-7D-10D-9S

(9C, 4D, 7D, 10D, 9S)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

7-7-0-8

(seven, seven, zero, eight)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

3-4-0-4

(three, four, zero, four)

02-12-24-27-39

(two, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $365,000

02-12-21-22-25-28-30-32-33-34-39-40-42-45-52-58-59-62-65-66-68-76

(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-six)

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

02-08-09-23-27

(two, eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

3-1-3-5

(three, one, three, five)

5-6-3-2

(five, six, three, two)

04-05-13-19-35

(four, five, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

04-07-11-18, Bonus: 2

(four, seven, eleven, eighteen; Bonus: two)

Month: 4, Day: 25, Year: 42

(Month: four; Day: twenty-five; Year: forty-two)

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

07-14-22-37-38

(seven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

QC-JD-9C-6H-5S

(QC, JD, 9C, 6H, 5S)

8-8-3, Fireball: 3

(eight, eight, three; Fireball: three)

6-7-3-2, Fireball: 3

(six, seven, three, two; Fireball: three)

14-21-24-30-40, Xtra: 2

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

8-6-5, Fireball: 5

(eight, six, five; Fireball: five)

1-0-7-4, Fireball: 5

(one, zero, seven, four; Fireball: five)

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

7-4-3-7

(seven, four, three, seven)

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

4-0-6-7

(four, zero, six, seven)

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

5-1-4-0

(five, one, four, zero)

01-02-05-08-09-12-25-40-41-42-47-56-59-60-66-67-71-77-79-80

(one, two, five, eight, nine, twelve, twenty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-8-5-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, eight, five, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

1-0-6-2

(one, zero, six, two)

7-8-4-8

(seven, eight, four, eight)

1-1-6-8-5

(one, one, six, eight, five)

8-2-0-2-4

(eight, two, zero, two, four)

01-02-22-30-31

(one, two, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-05-10-13-FREE-18-21-25-31

(two, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

3-7-5-2

(three, seven, five, two)

4-5-7-8

(four, five, seven, eight)

6-2-0-4

(six, two, zero, four)

10-14-27-36-42

(ten, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

02-04-13-14-17-36

(two, four, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.75 million

8-5, Wild: 2

(eight, five; Wild: two)

9-5, Wild: 6

(nine, five; Wild: six)

0-3-2, Wild: 2

(zero, three, two; Wild: two)

9-2-5, Wild: 6

(nine, two, five; Wild: six)

6-5-7-9, Wild: 2

(six, five, seven, nine; Wild: two)

2-5-5-1, Wild: 6

(two, five, five, one; Wild: six)

5-9-5-4-2, Wild: 2

(five, nine, five, four, two; Wild: two)

3-8-9-9-4, Wild: 6

(three, eight, nine, nine, four; Wild: six)

06-07-09-12-29

(six, seven, nine, twelve, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-3-9-1

(three, three, nine, one)

9-8-8-7

(nine, eight, eight, seven)

01-08-10-29-30, Extra: 17

(one, eight, ten, twenty-nine, thirty; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.