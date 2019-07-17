The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
9-5-5-2
(nine, five, five, two)
9-9-3-7
(nine, nine, three, seven)
04-05-08-19-21-38
(four, five, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $11.8 million
AD-KS-9C-3S-6S
(AD, KS, 9C, 3S, 6S)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
9-3-6-0
(nine, three, six, zero)
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
3-8-1-6
(three, eight, one, six)
04-08-11-31-37
(four, eight, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $431,000
01-02-07-09-10-13-17-18-25-32-34-36-40-43-53-59-60-67-71-72-76-78
(one, two, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
09-13-15-25-35
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
03-11-24-29-31
(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
14-18-20-24-27-32
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
4-7-3-1
(four, seven, three, one)
1-3-5-3
(one, three, five, three)
02-08-16-17-34
(two, eight, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-four)
02-03-13-14, Bonus: 15
(two, three, thirteen, fourteen; Bonus: fifteen)
01-08-19-20-42
(one, eight, nineteen, twenty, forty-two)
Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 75
(Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: seventy-five)
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
05-18-28-29-36
(five, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
QC-3C-4C-7D-6H
(QC, 3C, 4C, 7D, 6H)
7-8-3, Fireball: 4
(seven, eight, three; Fireball: four)
4-0-0-7, Fireball: 4
(four, zero, zero, seven; Fireball: four)
15-16-19-20-30, Xtra: 2
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
2-7-7, Fireball: 2
(two, seven, seven; Fireball: two)
3-1-5-7, Fireball: 2
(three, one, five, seven; Fireball: two)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
0-1-1-6
(zero, one, one, six)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
2-7-7-1
(two, seven, seven, one)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
9-5-0-5
(nine, five, zero, five)
02-05-08-11-14-17-20-22-23-26-32-36-43-52-53-62-68-70-72-73
(two, five, eight, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three)
7-8-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-6-9-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(two, six, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
01-14-18-26-44-45, Kicker: 6-0-3-2-9-2
(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-five; Kicker: six, zero, three, two, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $18.2 million
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
7-8-8-3
(seven, eight, eight, three)
1-0-5-5
(one, zero, five, five)
9-4-3-3-0
(nine, four, three, three, zero)
0-8-1-5-1
(zero, eight, one, five, one)
03-05-14-30-35
(three, five, fourteen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-06-09-13-FREE-19-22-25-31
(three, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
5-1-7-5
(five, one, seven, five)
3-3-6-6
(three, three, six, six)
1-6-1-0
(one, six, one, zero)
02-16-37-38-42
(two, sixteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
06-07-09-10-20-40
(six, seven, nine, ten, twenty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.85 million
1-6, Wild: 8
(one, six; Wild: eight)
6-9, Wild: 7
(six, nine; Wild: seven)
3-1-8, Wild: 8
(three, one, eight; Wild: eight)
1-5-9, Wild: 7
(one, five, nine; Wild: seven)
4-4-7-1, Wild: 8
(four, four, seven, one; Wild: eight)
5-7-6-8, Wild: 7
(five, seven, six, eight; Wild: seven)
7-9-2-7-4, Wild: 8
(seven, nine, two, seven, four; Wild: eight)
2-8-9-9-2, Wild: 7
(two, eight, nine, nine, two; Wild: seven)
12-13-14-18-27
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.