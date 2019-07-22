The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
0-0-8-4
(zero, zero, eight, four)
1-8-4-8
(one, eight, four, eight)
KC-AH-KS-7C-9D
(KC, AH, KS, 7C, 9D)
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
3-1-2-7
(three, one, two, seven)
3-5-7
(three, five, seven)
1-6-7-7
(one, six, seven, seven)
01-07-13-28-31
(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
02-08-16-21-25-26-29-32-35-46-47-49-51-52-55-63-67-74-75-78-79-80
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
02-06-19-41-44
(two, six, nineteen, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
08-14-20-23-30
(eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
5-9-4-4
(five, nine, four, four)
8-1-7-7
(eight, one, seven, seven)
13-16-23-25-38
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
11-13-14-24, Bonus: 2
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four; Bonus: two)
Month: 10, Day: 15, Year: 99
(Month: ten; Day: fifteen; Year: ninety-nine)
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)
02-13-28-35-36
(two, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)
JC-KD-QS-8C-5S
(JC, KD, QS, 8C, 5S)
5-9-6, Fireball:
(five, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
5-5-2-0, Fireball:
(five, five, two, zero; Fireball: zero)
08-21-29-36-40, Xtra: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $223,000
01-05-09-17-18-45, Xtra: 4
(one, five, nine, seventeen, eighteen, forty-five; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
6-3-1, Fireball: 1
(six, three, one; Fireball: one)
9-2-4-9, Fireball: 1
(nine, two, four, nine; Fireball: one)
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
5-9-4-6
(five, nine, four, six)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
8-6-3-7
(eight, six, three, seven)
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
5-7-8-7
(five, seven, eight, seven)
03-04-05-09-24-29-30-31-33-38-41-44-48-50-62-64-70-74-75-79
(three, four, five, nine, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
0-4-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, four, one; Lucky Sum: five)
9-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 31
(nine, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
08-11-26-28-31-44, Kicker: 2-6-8-1-4-1
(eight, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four; Kicker: two, six, eight, one, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $18.5 million
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
2-8-5-1
(two, eight, five, one)
1-6-4-9
(one, six, four, nine)
3-8-8-1-9
(three, eight, eight, one, nine)
4-1-4-7-6
(four, one, four, seven, six)
08-10-13-29-35
(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
06-10-11-31-35
(six, ten, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-five)
4-5-2
(four, five, two)
04-05-12-13-FREE-17-21-27-32
(four, five, twelve, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
0-0-2-4
(zero, zero, two, four)
5-7-1-8
(five, seven, one, eight)
2-6-8-6
(two, six, eight, six)
02-11-15-16-18
(two, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-14-18-33-35-38
(one, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
4-4, Wild: 7
(four, four; Wild: seven)
2-7, Wild: 1
(two, seven; Wild: one)
6-0-7, Wild: 7
(six, zero, seven; Wild: seven)
4-0-8, Wild: 1
(four, zero, eight; Wild: one)
7-1-0-7, Wild: 7
(seven, one, zero, seven; Wild: seven)
7-9-1-6, Wild: 1
(seven, nine, one, six; Wild: one)
6-5-4-5-6, Wild: 7
(six, five, four, five, six; Wild: seven)
6-4-0-8-2, Wild: 1
(six, four, zero, eight, two; Wild: one)
06-12-14-19-24
(six, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.