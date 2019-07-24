The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-7-1-9
(seven, seven, one, nine)
2-6-5-3
(two, six, five, three)
06-17-24-31-35-43
(six, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.7 million
QH-6D-3H-9H-9S
(QH, 6D, 3H, 9H, 9S)
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
6-0-8-2
(six, zero, eight, two)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
8-5-9-7
(eight, five, nine, seven)
07-15-16-26-29
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-09-13-14-15-25-36-37-43-44-50-53-56-57-62-63-64-66-69-70-75-79
(seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
13-18-27-32-47
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000
01-06-26-27-31
(one, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
01-07-08-10-27-37
(one, seven, eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
0-8-0-7
(zero, eight, zero, seven)
7-1-5-5
(seven, one, five, five)
01-02-13-23-31
(one, two, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
08-09-13-23, Bonus: 7
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-three; Bonus: seven)
07-11-14-21-40
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, forty)
Month: 8, Day: 8, Year: 63
(Month: eight; Day: eight; Year: sixty-three)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
06-13-29-31-32
(six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
7C-5D-8D-7H-7S
(7C, 5D, 8D, 7H, 7S)
6-5-9, Fireball: 9
(six, five, nine; Fireball: nine)
7-8-1-9, Fireball: 9
(seven, eight, one, nine; Fireball: nine)
17-25-26-33-36, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $464,000
9-4-0, Fireball: 1
(nine, four, zero; Fireball: one)
8-1-3-1, Fireball: 1
(eight, one, three, one; Fireball: one)
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
5-2-1-9
(five, two, one, nine)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
3-0-0-8
(three, zero, zero, eight)
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
8-1-8-2
(eight, one, eight, two)
01-11-14-18-25-30-36-39-43-44-45-46-47-48-57-60-61-69-77-78
(one, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
9-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-06-12-27-37-38, Kicker: 8-7-4-8-4-1
(two, six, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Kicker: eight, seven, four, eight, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $18.6 million
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
3-9-6-0
(three, nine, six, zero)
8-2-6-4
(eight, two, six, four)
5-1-0-7-2
(five, one, zero, seven, two)
5-6-6-6-2
(five, six, six, six, two)
03-09-25-27-34
(three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $188,000
06-12-25-27-33
(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
2-5-8
(two, five, eight)
01-05-09-14-FREE-17-21-27-31
(one, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $14,000
9-7-9-3
(nine, seven, nine, three)
5-2-7-8
(five, two, seven, eight)
9-5-0-0
(nine, five, zero, zero)
03-04-05-09-36
(three, four, five, nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
01-18-31-42-47-49
(one, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
7-5, Wild: 6
(seven, five; Wild: six)
7-8, Wild: 4
(seven, eight; Wild: four)
6-8-2, Wild: 6
(six, eight, two; Wild: six)
9-0-5, Wild: 4
(nine, zero, five; Wild: four)
8-9-4-0, Wild: 6
(eight, nine, four, zero; Wild: six)
5-1-8-7, Wild: 4
(five, one, eight, seven; Wild: four)
0-0-9-2-6, Wild: 6
(zero, zero, nine, two, six; Wild: six)
6-6-5-9-6, Wild: 4
(six, six, five, nine, six; Wild: four)
03-16-17-19-22
(three, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
