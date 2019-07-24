The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

7-7-1-9

(seven, seven, one, nine)

2-6-5-3

(two, six, five, three)

06-17-24-31-35-43

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $12.7 million

QH-6D-3H-9H-9S

(QH, 6D, 3H, 9H, 9S)

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

6-0-8-2

(six, zero, eight, two)

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

8-5-9-7

(eight, five, nine, seven)

07-15-16-26-29

(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

07-09-13-14-15-25-36-37-43-44-50-53-56-57-62-63-64-66-69-70-75-79

(seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

13-18-27-32-47

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000

01-06-26-27-31

(one, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

01-07-08-10-27-37

(one, seven, eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

0-8-0-7

(zero, eight, zero, seven)

7-1-5-5

(seven, one, five, five)

01-02-13-23-31

(one, two, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

08-09-13-23, Bonus: 7

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-three; Bonus: seven)

07-11-14-21-40

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, forty)

Month: 8, Day: 8, Year: 63

(Month: eight; Day: eight; Year: sixty-three)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

06-13-29-31-32

(six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

7C-5D-8D-7H-7S

(7C, 5D, 8D, 7H, 7S)

6-5-9, Fireball: 9

(six, five, nine; Fireball: nine)

7-8-1-9, Fireball: 9

(seven, eight, one, nine; Fireball: nine)

17-25-26-33-36, Xtra: 2

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $464,000

9-4-0, Fireball: 1

(nine, four, zero; Fireball: one)

8-1-3-1, Fireball: 1

(eight, one, three, one; Fireball: one)

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

5-2-1-9

(five, two, one, nine)

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

3-0-0-8

(three, zero, zero, eight)

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

8-1-8-2

(eight, one, eight, two)

01-11-14-18-25-30-36-39-43-44-45-46-47-48-57-60-61-69-77-78

(one, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

9-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

02-06-12-27-37-38, Kicker: 8-7-4-8-4-1

(two, six, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Kicker: eight, seven, four, eight, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $18.6 million

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

3-9-6-0

(three, nine, six, zero)

8-2-6-4

(eight, two, six, four)

5-1-0-7-2

(five, one, zero, seven, two)

5-6-6-6-2

(five, six, six, six, two)

03-09-25-27-34

(three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $188,000

06-12-25-27-33

(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

2-5-8

(two, five, eight)

01-05-09-14-FREE-17-21-27-31

(one, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

9-7-9-3

(nine, seven, nine, three)

5-2-7-8

(five, two, seven, eight)

9-5-0-0

(nine, five, zero, zero)

03-04-05-09-36

(three, four, five, nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

01-18-31-42-47-49

(one, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

7-5, Wild: 6

(seven, five; Wild: six)

7-8, Wild: 4

(seven, eight; Wild: four)

6-8-2, Wild: 6

(six, eight, two; Wild: six)

9-0-5, Wild: 4

(nine, zero, five; Wild: four)

8-9-4-0, Wild: 6

(eight, nine, four, zero; Wild: six)

5-1-8-7, Wild: 4

(five, one, eight, seven; Wild: four)

0-0-9-2-6, Wild: 6

(zero, zero, nine, two, six; Wild: six)

6-6-5-9-6, Wild: 4

(six, six, five, nine, six; Wild: four)

03-16-17-19-22

(three, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.