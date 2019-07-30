The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
02-04-21-23-25
(two, four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
8-3-7-3
(eight, three, seven, three)
4-6-3-7
(four, six, three, seven)
08-15-16-17-36
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-six)
03-08-18-26, Bonus: 6
(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: six)
Month: 2, Day: 27, Year: 82
(Month: two; Day: twenty-seven; Year: eighty-two)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
08-10-17-22-28
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
JS-QS-7D-10D-4S
(JS, QS, 7D, 10D, 4S)
5-5-9, Fireball: 3
(five, five, nine; Fireball: three)
8-0-3-1, Fireball: 3
(eight, zero, three, one; Fireball: three)
04-24-28-29-38, Xtra: 3
(four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
0-4-1, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, one; Fireball: one)
8-2-7-7, Fireball: 1
(eight, two, seven, seven; Fireball: one)
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
4-7-4-3
(four, seven, four, three)
7-4-1
(seven, four, one)
2-7-3-0
(two, seven, three, zero)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
7-9-5-5
(seven, nine, five, five)
02-12-13-17-18-22-28-29-32-38-48-50-54-57-59-68-69-71-72-80
(two, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, eighty)
2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
2-4-5-3
(two, four, five, three)
5-0-9-3
(five, zero, nine, three)
0-8-3-5-9
(zero, eight, three, five, nine)
0-8-7-8-3
(zero, eight, seven, eight, three)
03-08-10-15-28
(three, eight, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-05-10-13-FREE-19-21-28-30
(one, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
3-3-8-1
(three, three, eight, one)
2-2-3-2
(two, two, three, two)
4-9-1-2
(four, nine, one, two)
02-10-23-27-29
(two, ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
04-26-28-30-38-47
(four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $820,000
7-5, Wild: 6
(seven, five; Wild: six)
6-3, Wild: 5
(six, three; Wild: five)
8-2-2, Wild: 6
(eight, two, two; Wild: six)
4-2-6, Wild: 5
(four, two, six; Wild: five)
2-8-1-3, Wild: 6
(two, eight, one, three; Wild: six)
6-9-9-0, Wild: 5
(six, nine, nine, zero; Wild: five)
0-8-9-8-3, Wild: 6
(zero, eight, nine, eight, three; Wild: six)
0-3-4-2-7, Wild: 5
(zero, three, four, two, seven; Wild: five)
10-13-14-17-25
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-1-7-3
(six, one, seven, three)
6-7-8-7
(six, seven, eight, seven)
08-17-25-30-32, Extra: 22
(eight, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
01-02-12-14-16, Power-Up: 2
(one, two, twelve, fourteen, sixteen; Power, Up: two)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
0-1-7-6
(zero, one, seven, six)
0-0-7-9
(zero, zero, seven, nine)
2-3-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, three, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-9-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
7-9-1-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, nine, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-0-0-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, zero, zero, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.