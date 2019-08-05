The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
7-8-1-3
(seven, eight, one, three)
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
08-12-16-28-32, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $855,000
3-4-6
(three, four, six)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
1-4-9-6
(one, four, nine, six)
8-5-9-6
(eight, five, nine, six)
23-26-27-31, Bonus: 3
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: three)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
6-8-1-6
(six, eight, one, six)
JH-5D-10D-2H-7H
(JH, 5D, 10D, 2H, 7H)
KC-2C-6H-8H-2S
(KC, 2C, 6H, 8H, 2S)
05-10-16-33-37, Bonus: 34
(five, ten, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
5-6-5-3
(five, six, five, three)
2-6-0-6
(two, six, zero, six)
7-7-2-9
(seven, seven, two, nine)
6-1-2-2
(six, one, two, two)
QS-KS-3H-6S-9S
(QS, KS, 3H, 6S, 9S)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
1-1-7-3
(one, one, seven, three)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
6-8-5-7
(six, eight, five, seven)
12-17-18-19-32
(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-06-07-13-22-26-32-33-34-39-42-45-46-47-50-52-58-59-61-63-76-79
(two, six, seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
09-11-27-42-44
(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-12-18-24-27
(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
6-4-8-8
(six, four, eight, eight)
4-1-4-6
(four, one, four, six)
11-14-17-18-36
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-six)
06-17-22-23, Bonus: 5
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: five)
Month: 9, Day: 1, Year: 65
(Month: nine; Day: one; Year: sixty-five)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
03-08-18-20-22
(three, eight, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
KD-JH-8C-3D-7S
(KD, JH, 8C, 3D, 7S)
0-8-1, Fireball: 2
(zero, eight, one; Fireball: two)
2-8-2-7, Fireball: 2
(two, eight, two, seven; Fireball: two)
07-08-19-21-30, Xtra: 3
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $233,000
09-10-15-28-41-43, Xtra: 2
(nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million
2-5-4, Fireball: 7
(two, five, four; Fireball: seven)
9-0-9-1, Fireball: 7
(nine, zero, nine, one; Fireball: seven)
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
8-6-3-9
(eight, six, three, nine)
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
6-9-2-5
(six, nine, two, five)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
9-6-0-8
(nine, six, zero, eight)
03-05-08-09-14-20-26-27-34-36-37-41-42-48-55-56-59-60-67-79
(three, five, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)
4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-4-2-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, four, two, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
09-23-24-28-34-49, Kicker: 1-9-2-2-1-8
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: one, nine, two, two, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
0-8-0-4
(zero, eight, zero, four)
4-5-9-1
(four, five, nine, one)
5-3-8-6-5
(five, three, eight, six, five)
0-3-0-2-8
(zero, three, zero, two, eight)
05-08-18-28-38
(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.