The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

7-8-1-3

(seven, eight, one, three)

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

08-12-16-28-32, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $855,000

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

1-4-9-6

(one, four, nine, six)

8-5-9-6

(eight, five, nine, six)

23-26-27-31, Bonus: 3

(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: three)

1-4-5

(one, four, five)

6-8-1-6

(six, eight, one, six)

JH-5D-10D-2H-7H

(JH, 5D, 10D, 2H, 7H)

KC-2C-6H-8H-2S

(KC, 2C, 6H, 8H, 2S)

05-10-16-33-37, Bonus: 34

(five, ten, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

9-6-4

(nine, six, four)

5-6-5-3

(five, six, five, three)

2-6-0-6

(two, six, zero, six)

7-7-2-9

(seven, seven, two, nine)

6-1-2-2

(six, one, two, two)

QS-KS-3H-6S-9S

(QS, KS, 3H, 6S, 9S)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

1-1-7-3

(one, one, seven, three)

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

6-8-5-7

(six, eight, five, seven)

12-17-18-19-32

(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-06-07-13-22-26-32-33-34-39-42-45-46-47-50-52-58-59-61-63-76-79

(two, six, seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

09-11-27-42-44

(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-12-18-24-27

(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

6-4-8-8

(six, four, eight, eight)

4-1-4-6

(four, one, four, six)

11-14-17-18-36

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-six)

06-17-22-23, Bonus: 5

(six, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: five)

Month: 9, Day: 1, Year: 65

(Month: nine; Day: one; Year: sixty-five)

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

03-08-18-20-22

(three, eight, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

KD-JH-8C-3D-7S

(KD, JH, 8C, 3D, 7S)

0-8-1, Fireball: 2

(zero, eight, one; Fireball: two)

2-8-2-7, Fireball: 2

(two, eight, two, seven; Fireball: two)

07-08-19-21-30, Xtra: 3

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $233,000

09-10-15-28-41-43, Xtra: 2

(nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million

2-5-4, Fireball: 7

(two, five, four; Fireball: seven)

9-0-9-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, zero, nine, one; Fireball: seven)

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

8-6-3-9

(eight, six, three, nine)

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

6-9-2-5

(six, nine, two, five)

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

9-6-0-8

(nine, six, zero, eight)

03-05-08-09-14-20-26-27-34-36-37-41-42-48-55-56-59-60-67-79

(three, five, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)

4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-4-2-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, four, two, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

09-23-24-28-34-49, Kicker: 1-9-2-2-1-8

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: one, nine, two, two, one, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

0-8-0-4

(zero, eight, zero, four)

4-5-9-1

(four, five, nine, one)

5-3-8-6-5

(five, three, eight, six, five)

0-3-0-2-8

(zero, three, zero, two, eight)

05-08-18-28-38

(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.