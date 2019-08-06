The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

7-5-1-4

(seven, five, one, four)

7-5-2-8

(seven, five, two, eight)

KC-JD-JH-7D-4H

(KC, JD, JH, 7D, 4H)

6-4-8

(six, four, eight)

8-4-1-8

(eight, four, one, eight)

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

8-2-1-5

(eight, two, one, five)

01-29-30-37-39

(one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

07-11-12-15-17-20-34-37-38-41-42-44-46-51-53-64-70-71-73-74-77-79

(seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

08-13-18-21-24

(eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

3-2-7-1

(three, two, seven, one)

1-0-5-2

(one, zero, five, two)

02-05-07-15-19

(two, five, seven, fifteen, nineteen)

01-02-16-20, Bonus: 10

(one, two, sixteen, twenty; Bonus: ten)

Month: 5, Day: 9, Year: 62

(Month: five; Day: nine; Year: sixty-two)

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

07-12-22-26-32

(seven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

KC-QS-6C-8D-3H

(KC, QS, 6C, 8D, 3H)

7-1-6, Fireball: 3

(seven, one, six; Fireball: three)

4-3-4-6, Fireball: 3

(four, three, four, six; Fireball: three)

02-09-16-27-33, Xtra: 2

(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

5-9-6, Fireball: 8

(five, nine, six; Fireball: eight)

9-2-5-4, Fireball: 8

(nine, two, five, four; Fireball: eight)

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

5-3-2-9

(five, three, two, nine)

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

5-3-1-4

(five, three, one, four)

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

9-8-2-9

(nine, eight, two, nine)

08-13-18-20-26-27-33-37-39-45-48-50-56-59-61-67-69-70-74-79

(eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

2-3-5-5

(two, three, five, five)

1-9-7-5

(one, nine, seven, five)

2-8-4-3-5

(two, eight, four, three, five)

4-4-8-4-4

(four, four, eight, four, four)

01-02-09-37-38

(one, two, nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-06-09-14-FREE-18-22-25-31

(one, six, nine, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

9-1-8-0

(nine, one, eight, zero)

4-8-6-6

(four, eight, six, six)

8-7-1-7

(eight, seven, one, seven)

14-18-22-31-33

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

08-16-18-25-29-32

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million

5-8, Wild: 6

(five, eight; Wild: six)

2-3, Wild: 8

(two, three; Wild: eight)

4-8-5, Wild: 6

(four, eight, five; Wild: six)

6-0-4, Wild: 8

(six, zero, four; Wild: eight)

4-0-9-8, Wild: 6

(four, zero, nine, eight; Wild: six)

2-2-2-4, Wild: 8

(two, two, two, four; Wild: eight)

8-3-8-8-1, Wild: 6

(eight, three, eight, eight, one; Wild: six)

2-3-7-1-1, Wild: 8

(two, three, seven, one, one; Wild: eight)

01-02-04-17-19

(one, two, four, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

8-7-0-1

(eight, seven, zero, one)

5-9-7-8

(five, nine, seven, eight)

04-07-20-28-29, Extra: 31

(four, seven, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

