The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
0-2-4-7
(zero, two, four, seven)
QC-JS-AS-10H-9S
(QC, JS, AS, 10H, 9S)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
3-1-4-2
(three, one, four, two)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
5-7-1-6
(five, seven, one, six)
04-05-13-25-30
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-07-08-10-12-13-17-18-19-25-26-27-33-36-38-53-58-60-68-71-72-76
(three, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six)
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
17-24-31-38-40
(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
03-06-18-19-28
(three, six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
2-0-1-5
(two, zero, one, five)
7-4-7-3
(seven, four, seven, three)
05-18-19-27-28
(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
03-09-21-23, Bonus: 4
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three; Bonus: four)
Month: 4, Day: 4, Year: 33
(Month: four; Day: four; Year: thirty-three)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
17-25-29-31-34
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four)
JD-3C-9C-8D-8H
(JD, 3C, 9C, 8D, 8H)
2-3-0, Fireball: 7
(two, three, zero; Fireball: seven)
4-7-2-8, Fireball: 7
(four, seven, two, eight; Fireball: seven)
15-22-24-27-31, Xtra: 4
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
9-5-5, Fireball: 8
(nine, five, five; Fireball: eight)
5-8-0-0, Fireball: 8
(five, eight, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
1-8-3-0
(one, eight, three, zero)
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
9-1-2-0
(nine, one, two, zero)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
6-4-1-5
(six, four, one, five)
06-10-11-16-18-26-27-28-41-45-48-51-53-56-58-62-63-67-71-79
(six, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
7-9-3
(seven, nine, three)
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
4-5-0-1
(four, five, zero, one)
3-2-5-2
(three, two, five, two)
7-0-7-6-1
(seven, zero, seven, six, one)
7-3-3-0-6
(seven, three, three, zero, six)
10-11-30-32-37
(ten, eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
09-16-21-22-36
(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-six)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
01-05-11-14-FREE-17-22-28-30
(one, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
5-6-7-4
(five, six, seven, four)
1-5-0-4
(one, five, zero, four)
5-8-4-2
(five, eight, four, two)
07-09-16-27-31
(seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
08-15-18-29-31-42
(eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
6-7, Wild: 3
(six, seven; Wild: three)
2-2, Wild: 3
(two, two; Wild: three)
0-2-7, Wild: 3
(zero, two, seven; Wild: three)
2-6-2, Wild: 3
(two, six, two; Wild: three)
9-7-7-3, Wild: 3
(nine, seven, seven, three; Wild: three)
6-5-6-4, Wild: 3
(six, five, six, four; Wild: three)
0-6-5-5-7, Wild: 3
(zero, six, five, five, seven; Wild: three)
9-4-1-6-1, Wild: 3
(nine, four, one, six, one; Wild: three)
12-16-27-28-30
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.