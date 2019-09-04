The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

6-2-0-6

(six, two, zero, six)

5-2-9-4

(five, two, nine, four)

01-06-09-25-38-44

(one, six, nine, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

KD-AH-3C-8C-5S

(KD, AH, 3C, 8C, 5S)

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

1-7-0-0

(one, seven, zero, zero)

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

4-1-5-0

(four, one, five, zero)

05-06-14-35-36

(five, six, fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

06-09-11-12-13-17-23-24-32-40-51-53-55-56-59-63-64-66-69-71-74-77

(six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

03-04-15-30-46

(three, four, fifteen, thirty, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

01-11-12-18-22

(one, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

02-12-13-27-29-37

(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

0-2-0-3

(zero, two, zero, three)

7-5-1-5

(seven, five, one, five)

02-03-15-33-38

(two, three, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

01-11-20-23, Bonus: 7

(one, eleven, twenty, twenty-three; Bonus: seven)

25-27-31-39-41

(twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Month: 11, Day: 9, Year: 22

(Month: eleven; Day: nine; Year: twenty-two)

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

06-19-25-26-28

(six, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

JC-3C-3S-4S-5S

(JC, 3C, 3S, 4S, 5S)

8-7-9, Fireball: 8

(eight, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)

4-3-4-5, Fireball: 8

(four, three, four, five; Fireball: eight)

01-07-11-18-35, Xtra: 2

(one, seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

5-6-9, Fireball: 3

(five, six, nine; Fireball: three)

2-1-1-7, Fireball: 3

(two, one, one, seven; Fireball: three)

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

0-3-2-9

(zero, three, two, nine)

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

0-4-0-0

(zero, four, zero, zero)

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

2-1-0-3

(two, one, zero, three)

08-11-18-20-22-26-28-32-34-37-42-43-47-55-56-62-63-67-70-73

(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three)

5-5-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, five, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-7-8-3, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, seven, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

12-24-37-41-42-48, Kicker: 4-8-8-3-6-9

(twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: four, eight, eight, three, six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

3-6-2

(three, six, two)

7-3-2-8

(seven, three, two, eight)

8-5-3-3

(eight, five, three, three)

8-4-1-7-5

(eight, four, one, seven, five)

1-6-8-4-3

(one, six, eight, four, three)

13-28-30-32-33

(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-06-13-20-21

(two, six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

01-06-12-13-FREE-20-22-26-30

(one, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

3-1-0-2

(three, one, zero, two)

6-7-6-1

(six, seven, six, one)

0-5-5-6

(zero, five, five, six)

03-04-26-40-41

(three, four, twenty-six, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

02-06-16-17-26-33

(two, six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.22 million

7-3, Wild: 2

(seven, three; Wild: two)

8-9, Wild: 2

(eight, nine; Wild: two)

1-3-7, Wild: 2

(one, three, seven; Wild: two)

8-6-8, Wild: 2

(eight, six, eight; Wild: two)

8-8-5-5, Wild: 2

(eight, eight, five, five; Wild: two)

1-5-4-3, Wild: 2

(one, five, four, three; Wild: two)

4-0-5-8-1, Wild: 2

(four, zero, five, eight, one; Wild: two)

9-6-2-0-6, Wild: 2

(nine, six, two, zero, six; Wild: two)

14-17-18-19-27

(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

