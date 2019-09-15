The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
03-20-21-30-36
(three, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)
06-07-19-22-26-29
(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
10-13-14-15-19-29-30-32-34-39-40-41-42-50-55-60-68-75-76-78, BE: 39
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: thirty-nine)
9-0-3, SB: 6
(nine, zero, three; SB: six)
4-2-3, SB:
(four, two, three; SB: zero)
5-8-7-2, SB: 6
(five, eight, seven, two; SB: six)
0-8-1-8, SB:
(zero, eight, one, eight; SB: zero)
02-07-10-15-17-20-24-28-35-47-48-49-53-60-62-66-70-73-74-76, BE: 20
(two, seven, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: twenty)
15-26-28-32-36-38
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
0-8-1-8
(zero, eight, one, eight)
5-8-7-2
(five, eight, seven, two)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
15-16-19-21-25, Cash Ball: 6
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Cash Ball: six)
JD-KH-4C-5S-9S
(JD, KH, 4C, 5S, 9S)
06-19-20-22, Cash Ball: 5
(six, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: five)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
7-7-6-2
(seven, seven, six, two)
2-8-1-9
(two, eight, one, nine)
05-11-19-21, Bonus: 3
(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: three)
01-10-17-36-37
(one, ten, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
03-08-13-18-23-34
(three, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
5-8-8-3
(five, eight, eight, three)
QC-AD-2D-6S-10S
(QC, AD, 2D, 6S, 10S)
KD-AD-3H-6S-9S
(KD, AD, 3H, 6S, 9S)
10-11-17-32-34, Bonus: 16
(ten, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: sixteen)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
7-6-9-4
(seven, six, nine, four)
9-4-7-6
(nine, four, seven, six)
16-19-20-25-26
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)
14-25-35-41-44-49
(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine)
2-2-2-5
(two, two, two, five)
4-8-6-4
(four, eight, six, four)
08-12-30-38-39-43
(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
JC-4C-6C-10H-8S
(JC, 4C, 6C, 10H, 8S)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
6-1-7-9
(six, one, seven, nine)
9-9-2
(nine, nine, two)
6-2-2-2
(six, two, two, two)
07-10-13-20-32
(seven, ten, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two)
04-08-13-15-16-17-22-27-33-35-42-44-45-51-52-59-61-65-72-73-76-77
(four, eight, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
12-13-15-23-29
(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
03-08-16-19-32-42
(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-two)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
7-4-8-2
(seven, four, eight, two)
2-8-2-5
(two, eight, two, five)
02-24-29-32-35
(two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
09-12-20-26, Bonus: 7
(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: seven)
01-03-06-27-30
(one, three, six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Month: 11, Day: 16, Year: 92
(Month: eleven; Day: sixteen; Year: ninety-two)
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
03-08-27-31-36
(three, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
QH-3C-9C-4D-7S
(QH, 3C, 9C, 4D, 7S)
5-8-0, Fireball: 1
(five, eight, zero; Fireball: one)
5-7-3-7, Fireball: 1
(five, seven, three, seven; Fireball: one)
04-05-09-18-23, Xtra: 2
(four, five, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Xtra: two)
1-3-4, Fireball: 9
(one, three, four; Fireball: nine)
1-9-3-0, Fireball: 9
(one, nine, three, zero; Fireball: nine)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.