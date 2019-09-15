The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

03-20-21-30-36

(three, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)

06-07-19-22-26-29

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

10-13-14-15-19-29-30-32-34-39-40-41-42-50-55-60-68-75-76-78, BE: 39

(ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: thirty-nine)

9-0-3, SB: 6

(nine, zero, three; SB: six)

4-2-3, SB:

(four, two, three; SB: zero)

5-8-7-2, SB: 6

(five, eight, seven, two; SB: six)

0-8-1-8, SB:

(zero, eight, one, eight; SB: zero)

02-07-10-15-17-20-24-28-35-47-48-49-53-60-62-66-70-73-74-76, BE: 20

(two, seven, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: twenty)

15-26-28-32-36-38

(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

0-8-1-8

(zero, eight, one, eight)

5-8-7-2

(five, eight, seven, two)

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

15-16-19-21-25, Cash Ball: 6

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Cash Ball: six)

JD-KH-4C-5S-9S

(JD, KH, 4C, 5S, 9S)

06-19-20-22, Cash Ball: 5

(six, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: five)

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

7-7-6-2

(seven, seven, six, two)

2-8-1-9

(two, eight, one, nine)

05-11-19-21, Bonus: 3

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: three)

01-10-17-36-37

(one, ten, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

03-08-13-18-23-34

(three, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

5-8-8-3

(five, eight, eight, three)

QC-AD-2D-6S-10S

(QC, AD, 2D, 6S, 10S)

KD-AD-3H-6S-9S

(KD, AD, 3H, 6S, 9S)

10-11-17-32-34, Bonus: 16

(ten, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: sixteen)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

7-6-9-4

(seven, six, nine, four)

9-4-7-6

(nine, four, seven, six)

16-19-20-25-26

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)

14-25-35-41-44-49

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine)

2-2-2-5

(two, two, two, five)

4-8-6-4

(four, eight, six, four)

08-12-30-38-39-43

(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)

JC-4C-6C-10H-8S

(JC, 4C, 6C, 10H, 8S)

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

6-1-7-9

(six, one, seven, nine)

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

6-2-2-2

(six, two, two, two)

07-10-13-20-32

(seven, ten, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two)

04-08-13-15-16-17-22-27-33-35-42-44-45-51-52-59-61-65-72-73-76-77

(four, eight, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

12-13-15-23-29

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

03-08-16-19-32-42

(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-two)

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

8-7-7

(eight, seven, seven)

7-4-8-2

(seven, four, eight, two)

2-8-2-5

(two, eight, two, five)

02-24-29-32-35

(two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

09-12-20-26, Bonus: 7

(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: seven)

01-03-06-27-30

(one, three, six, twenty-seven, thirty)

Month: 11, Day: 16, Year: 92

(Month: eleven; Day: sixteen; Year: ninety-two)

5-8-1

(five, eight, one)

03-08-27-31-36

(three, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)

QH-3C-9C-4D-7S

(QH, 3C, 9C, 4D, 7S)

5-8-0, Fireball: 1

(five, eight, zero; Fireball: one)

5-7-3-7, Fireball: 1

(five, seven, three, seven; Fireball: one)

04-05-09-18-23, Xtra: 2

(four, five, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Xtra: two)

1-3-4, Fireball: 9

(one, three, four; Fireball: nine)

1-9-3-0, Fireball: 9

(one, nine, three, zero; Fireball: nine)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.