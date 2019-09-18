The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

0-3-3-8

(zero, three, three, eight)

5-7-6-9

(five, seven, six, nine)

02-17-18-24-43-44

(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

AH-2D-5D-7D-6S

(AH, 2D, 5D, 7D, 6S)

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

3-5-3-3

(three, five, three, three)

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

6-3-8-1

(six, three, eight, one)

05-17-18-23-34

(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $219,000

02-04-05-11-12-19-20-33-35-36-42-44-57-58-61-68-69-70-72-73-75-77

(two, four, five, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

12-17-21-35-38

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

01-04-16-20-28

(one, four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

11-15-18-23-24-38

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

3-9-2-7

(three, nine, two, seven)

0-8-4-4

(zero, eight, four, four)

08-27-32-35-36

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)

17-18-26-27, Bonus: 15

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: fifteen)

06-12-13-31-45

(six, twelve, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-five)

Month: 10, Day: 24, Year: 30

(Month: ten; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty)

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

02-14-17-20-27

(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)

3C-8C-10C-5D-8D

(3C, 8C, 10C, 5D, 8D)

5-9-4, Fireball: 4

(five, nine, four; Fireball: four)

6-8-7-2, Fireball: 4

(six, eight, seven, two; Fireball: four)

05-12-15-35-43, Xtra: 2

(five, twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

0-0-2, Fireball:

(zero, zero, two; Fireball: zero)

2-1-4-6, Fireball:

(two, one, four, six; Fireball: zero)

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

1-3-4-6

(one, three, four, six)

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

7-9-6-3

(seven, nine, six, three)

0-5-1

(zero, five, one)

8-8-7-9

(eight, eight, seven, nine)

02-05-16-18-19-20-32-38-40-43-44-47-48-54-64-65-67-68-75-78

(two, five, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

5-2-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, two, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-4-8-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, four, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

18-26-30-36-42-45, Kicker: 3-0-4-8-3-4

(eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five; Kicker: three, zero, four, eight, three, four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

3-2-5

(three, two, five)

1-2-3-7

(one, two, three, seven)

6-4-0-2

(six, four, zero, two)

8-0-7-0-4

(eight, zero, seven, zero, four)

5-7-8-1-3

(five, seven, eight, one, three)

01-02-05-14-28

(one, two, five, fourteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

06-09-22-30-33

(six, nine, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three)

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

03-08-09-13-FREE-20-23-27-30

(three, eight, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $15,000

8-4-4-1

(eight, four, four, one)

7-7-8-6

(seven, seven, eight, six)

9-3-4-0

(nine, three, four, zero)

17-18-26-28-39

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

03-16-21-39-43-47

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

7-3, Wild: 2

(seven, three; Wild: two)

7-7, Wild: 2

(seven, seven; Wild: two)

3-6-0, Wild: 2

(three, six, zero; Wild: two)

6-2-0, Wild: 2

(six, two, zero; Wild: two)

5-7-3-2, Wild: 2

(five, seven, three, two; Wild: two)

3-8-7-5, Wild: 2

(three, eight, seven, five; Wild: two)

6-3-0-8-1, Wild: 2

(six, three, zero, eight, one; Wild: two)

6-9-6-1-6, Wild: 2

(six, nine, six, one, six; Wild: two)

11-16-17-26-28

(eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

