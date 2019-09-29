01-09-11-22-23-24-25-26-31-32-34-36-40-46-47-48-62-65-68-72

(one, nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-two)

AD

01-13-29-38-46-59, Bonus: 9

(one, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-nine; Bonus: nine)

01-05-26-29-35

AD

(one, five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

0-9-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-5-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, five, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-6-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, six, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

7-1-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, one, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

01-13-15-21-28-36, Kicker: 5-8-2-6-2-1

(one, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Kicker: five, eight, two, six, two, one)

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

6-8-8

(six, eight, eight)

8-0-3-9

(eight, zero, three, nine)

3-4-2-7

(three, four, two, seven)

AD

4-5-0-8-7

(four, five, zero, eight, seven)

0-0-7-4-2

(zero, zero, seven, four, two)

16-29-32-37-39

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

03-13-24-30-32

(three, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

02-06-11-16-FREE-20-23-28-30

AD

(two, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty)

14-18-22-23-29-40

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty)

5-3-5-7

(five, three, five, seven)

6-6-3-0

(six, six, three, zero)

5-9-4-8

(five, nine, four, eight)

4-7-0-2

(four, seven, zero, two)

07-09-26-72

(seven, nine, twenty-six, seventy-two)

03-15-18-34-41

(three, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-one)

AD

12-21-26-27-36-44

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-four)

6-4, Wild: 1

(six, four; Wild: one)

4-6, Wild: 1

(four, six; Wild: one)

6-8-9, Wild: 1

(six, eight, nine; Wild: one)

0-3-2, Wild: 1

(zero, three, two; Wild: one)

2-0-9-8, Wild: 1

(two, zero, nine, eight; Wild: one)

9-3-8-9, Wild: 1

(nine, three, eight, nine; Wild: one)

1-4-5-2-1, Wild: 1

(one, four, five, two, one; Wild: one)

AD

5-4-4-3-2, Wild: 1

(five, four, four, three, two; Wild: one)

06-20-22-26-27

(six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

5-9-9-8

(five, nine, nine, eight)

4-5-5-4

(four, five, five, four)

01-03-23-26-28, Extra: 8

(one, three, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Extra: eight)

AD

02-17-19-22-33, Power-Up: 3

(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

4-7-3-7

(four, seven, three, seven)

2-2-2-2

(two, two, two, two)

02-13-14-27-35

(two, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, five, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

8-4-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, four, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD