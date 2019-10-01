Month: 3, Day: 26, Year: 1

(Month: three; Day: twenty-six; Year: one)

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

06-22-24-37-38

(six, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

KC-QD-KS-5C-7C

(KC, QD, KS, 5C, 7C)

9-1-6, Fireball: 5

(nine, one, six; Fireball: five)

7-7-7-6, Fireball: 5

(seven, seven, seven, six; Fireball: five)

05-15-28-31-37, Xtra: 2

(five, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $486,000

7-3-2, Fireball: 2

(seven, three, two; Fireball: two)

2-7-2-2, Fireball: 2

(two, seven, two, two; Fireball: two)

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

6-2-1-5

(six, two, one, five)

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

9-2-7-7

(nine, two, seven, seven)

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

1-5-5-2

(one, five, five, two)

11-17-18-25-26-28-30-31-33-41-42-48-49-53-54-55-57-77-79-80

(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

7-8-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

2-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

3-1-5-6

(three, one, five, six)

1-3-4-9

(one, three, four, nine)

3-7-2-4-1

(three, seven, two, four, one)

5-8-1-7-1

(five, eight, one, seven, one)

13-19-21-26-35

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

03-06-12-14-FREE-20-23-27-29

(three, six, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

6-3-1-5

(six, three, one, five)

1-3-9-8

(one, three, nine, eight)

6-2-7-2

(six, two, seven, two)

22-27-30-32-39

(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

02-33-34-37-42-47

(two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

3-5, Wild: 1

(three, five; Wild: one)

1-9, Wild: 4

(one, nine; Wild: four)

2-9-4, Wild: 1

(two, nine, four; Wild: one)

4-5-4, Wild: 4

(four, five, four; Wild: four)

4-2-4-5, Wild: 1

(four, two, four, five; Wild: one)

3-7-3-9, Wild: 4

(three, seven, three, nine; Wild: four)

6-8-2-2-5, Wild: 1

(six, eight, two, two, five; Wild: one)

6-5-9-6-7, Wild: 4

(six, five, nine, six, seven; Wild: four)

02-07-11-21-27

(two, seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

2-0-8-8

(two, zero, eight, eight)

7-5-5-9

(seven, five, five, nine)

05-09-29-32-34, Extra: 24

(five, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

04-14-15-16-19, Power-Up: 2

(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen; Power, Up: two)

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

7-5-4-9

(seven, five, four, nine)

6-9-8-1

(six, nine, eight, one)

4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-3-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, three, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

2-0-9, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-8-3-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, eight, three, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(five, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: six)

9-7-9-5, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, seven, nine, five; Lucky Sum: thirty)

