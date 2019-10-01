Month: 3, Day: 26, Year: 1
(Month: three; Day: twenty-six; Year: one)
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
06-22-24-37-38
(six, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
KC-QD-KS-5C-7C
(KC, QD, KS, 5C, 7C)
9-1-6, Fireball: 5
(nine, one, six; Fireball: five)
7-7-7-6, Fireball: 5
(seven, seven, seven, six; Fireball: five)
05-15-28-31-37, Xtra: 2
(five, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $486,000
7-3-2, Fireball: 2
(seven, three, two; Fireball: two)
2-7-2-2, Fireball: 2
(two, seven, two, two; Fireball: two)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
6-2-1-5
(six, two, one, five)
2-6-4
(two, six, four)
9-2-7-7
(nine, two, seven, seven)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
1-5-5-2
(one, five, five, two)
11-17-18-25-26-28-30-31-33-41-42-48-49-53-54-55-57-77-79-80
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)
7-8-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
3-1-5-6
(three, one, five, six)
1-3-4-9
(one, three, four, nine)
3-7-2-4-1
(three, seven, two, four, one)
5-8-1-7-1
(five, eight, one, seven, one)
13-19-21-26-35
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
03-06-12-14-FREE-20-23-27-29
(three, six, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
6-3-1-5
(six, three, one, five)
1-3-9-8
(one, three, nine, eight)
6-2-7-2
(six, two, seven, two)
22-27-30-32-39
(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
02-33-34-37-42-47
(two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
3-5, Wild: 1
(three, five; Wild: one)
1-9, Wild: 4
(one, nine; Wild: four)
2-9-4, Wild: 1
(two, nine, four; Wild: one)
4-5-4, Wild: 4
(four, five, four; Wild: four)
4-2-4-5, Wild: 1
(four, two, four, five; Wild: one)
3-7-3-9, Wild: 4
(three, seven, three, nine; Wild: four)
6-8-2-2-5, Wild: 1
(six, eight, two, two, five; Wild: one)
6-5-9-6-7, Wild: 4
(six, five, nine, six, seven; Wild: four)
02-07-11-21-27
(two, seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
2-0-8-8
(two, zero, eight, eight)
7-5-5-9
(seven, five, five, nine)
05-09-29-32-34, Extra: 24
(five, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
04-14-15-16-19, Power-Up: 2
(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen; Power, Up: two)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
7-5-4-9
(seven, five, four, nine)
6-9-8-1
(six, nine, eight, one)
4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-3-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, three, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-0-9, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-8-3-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, eight, three, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(five, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: six)
9-7-9-5, Lucky Sum: 30
(nine, seven, nine, five; Lucky Sum: thirty)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.