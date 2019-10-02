The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
0-2-6-9
(zero, two, six, nine)
1-0-4-3
(one, zero, four, three)
03-04-16-26-30-39
(three, four, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.95 million
KC-AC-2C-6H-7S
(KC, AC, 2C, 6H, 7S)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
8-4-3-9
(eight, four, three, nine)
05-09-11-18-25
(five, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $319,000
01-02-05-11-12-26-27-34-38-40-42-45-48-51-53-56-57-62-66-72-77-78
(one, two, five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
05-12-27-40-45
(five, twelve, twenty-seven, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
12-15-17-23-26
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
19-29-32-34-37-43
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three)
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
0-6-5
(zero, six, five)
5-0-0-5
(five, zero, zero, five)
3-5-9-2
(three, five, nine, two)
05-13-18-31-38
(five, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
01-05-08-20, Bonus: 3
(one, five, eight, twenty; Bonus: three)
08-16-30-43-44
(eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-four)
Month: 7, Day: 16, Year: 11
(Month: seven; Day: sixteen; Year: eleven)
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
02-05-14-16-37
(two, five, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven)
JC-QH-3C-2D-7D
(JC, QH, 3C, 2D, 7D)
1-5-1, Fireball: 4
(one, five, one; Fireball: four)
7-1-1-2, Fireball: 4
(seven, one, one, two; Fireball: four)
19-26-27-31-43, Xtra: 2
(nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $665,000
3-4-5, Fireball: 9
(three, four, five; Fireball: nine)
4-8-0-0, Fireball: 9
(four, eight, zero, zero; Fireball: nine)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
6-3-2-6
(six, three, two, six)
4-6-0
(four, six, zero)
0-9-8-2
(zero, nine, eight, two)
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
1-9-1-6
(one, nine, one, six)
05-07-09-13-14-16-21-26-30-33-37-52-57-58-61-64-66-68-72-74
(five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four)
9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-1-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, one, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
01-19-24-32-34-40, Kicker: 4-8-9-9-1-1
(one, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty; Kicker: four, eight, nine, nine, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
4-7-7
(four, seven, seven)
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
1-4-4-6
(one, four, four, six)
3-6-8-0
(three, six, eight, zero)
7-1-9-7-2
(seven, one, nine, seven, two)
1-3-1-3-7
(one, three, one, three, seven)
05-11-18-22-36
(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-03-15-19-30
(one, three, fifteen, nineteen, thirty)
2-7-5
(two, seven, five)
02-06-09-14-FREE-17-22-26-31
(two, six, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
7-8-6-7
(seven, eight, six, seven)
3-4-6-3
(three, four, six, three)
7-7-5-3
(seven, seven, five, three)
11-12-15-21-25
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
13-16-20-22-41-47
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million
1-1, Wild: 3
(one, one; Wild: three)
8-9, Wild:
(eight, nine; Wild: zero)
9-9-6, Wild: 3
(nine, nine, six; Wild: three)
2-9-5, Wild:
(two, nine, five; Wild: zero)
9-6-8-6, Wild: 3
(nine, six, eight, six; Wild: three)
1-7-4-1, Wild:
(one, seven, four, one; Wild: zero)
2-0-6-3-1, Wild: 3
(two, zero, six, three, one; Wild: three)
6-1-0-1-1, Wild:
(six, one, zero, one, one; Wild: zero)
05-07-17-22-24
(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
