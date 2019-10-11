The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
4-8-1-1
(four, eight, one, one)
2-1-6-2
(two, one, six, two)
AH-6C-4D-2H-7H
(AH, 6C, 4D, 2H, 7H)
2-5-1
(two, five, one)
7-7-9-8
(seven, seven, nine, eight)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
2-7-8-8
(two, seven, eight, eight)
14-22-26-27-38
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
05-07-13-14-18-19-22-26-28-37-38-42-46-47-50-55-56-58-60-65-69-79
(five, seven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-nine)
9-9-4
(nine, nine, four)
12-21-23-37-44
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-03-05-11-12
(one, three, five, eleven, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
7-5-7-7
(seven, five, seven, seven)
5-5-8-7
(five, five, eight, seven)
01-14-29-33-39
(one, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
02-04-05-12, Bonus: 3
(two, four, five, twelve; Bonus: three)
Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 49
(Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: forty-nine)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
15-17-29-33-37
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
QC-JH-2C-4D-10S
(QC, JH, 2C, 4D, 10S)
0-1-8, Fireball:
(zero, one, eight; Fireball: zero)
8-7-1-1, Fireball:
(eight, seven, one, one; Fireball: zero)
01-26-33-35-40, Xtra: 2
(one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $347,000
4-2-3, Fireball: 9
(four, two, three; Fireball: nine)
5-4-4-6, Fireball: 9
(five, four, four, six; Fireball: nine)
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
3-8-6-0
(three, eight, six, zero)
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
1-3-4-4
(one, three, four, four)
4-3-2
(four, three, two)
9-8-4-9
(nine, eight, four, nine)
01-02-04-08-15-16-18-27-33-35-38-44-46-50-55-57-65-70-73-76
(one, two, four, eight, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six)
9-0-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(nine, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-3-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, three, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
2-2-2-8
(two, two, two, eight)
5-9-2-5
(five, nine, two, five)
0-2-9-8-3
(zero, two, nine, eight, three)
2-0-6-9-2
(two, zero, six, nine, two)
13-19-33-35-37
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-14-22-27-28
(eight, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
04-07-12-14-FREE-17-22-26-29
(four, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
0-3-8-4
(zero, three, eight, four)
7-9-1-1
(seven, nine, one, one)
2-7-2-6
(two, seven, two, six)
02-16-19-37-42
(two, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
05-07-18-22-44-48
(five, seven, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
1-7, Wild: 6
(one, seven; Wild: six)
5-7, Wild: 7
(five, seven; Wild: seven)
5-6-9, Wild: 6
(five, six, nine; Wild: six)
7-4-8, Wild: 7
(seven, four, eight; Wild: seven)
5-2-9-4, Wild: 6
(five, two, nine, four; Wild: six)
8-9-6-7, Wild: 7
(eight, nine, six, seven; Wild: seven)
7-3-4-5-3, Wild: 6
(seven, three, four, five, three; Wild: six)
3-0-5-6-2, Wild: 7
(three, zero, five, six, two; Wild: seven)
02-04-19-25-28
(two, four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
