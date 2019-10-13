The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

1-9-7

(one, nine, seven)

1-5-8-8

(one, five, eight, eight)

0-1-8-2

(zero, one, eight, two)

01-03-04-23-25

(one, three, four, twenty-three, twenty-five)

1-3-1

(one, three, one)

0-3-5-2

(zero, three, five, two)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

4-3-9-1

(four, three, nine, one)

01-02-07-25-28

(one, two, seven, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

02-04-05-09-12-13-23-29-33-34-37-52-56-60-63-70-71-76-79-80

(two, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)

13-15-27-30-46-51, Bonus: 59

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-six, fifty-one; Bonus: fifty-nine)

05-08-18-24-30

(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

1-1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(one, nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

06-12-22-23-29-31, Kicker: 1-8-4-3-4-9

(six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Kicker: one, eight, four, three, four, nine)

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

0-6-7-0

(zero, six, seven, zero)

3-2-1-1

(three, two, one, one)

2-1-7-5-0

(two, one, seven, five, zero)

6-6-2-3-9

(six, six, two, three, nine)

09-13-17-32-37

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

01-13-28-29-32

(one, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

03-08-10-14-FREE-17-24-25-32

(three, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two)

03-21-22-25-30-38

(three, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight)

0-1-6-0

(zero, one, six, zero)

6-3-4-9

(six, three, four, nine)

0-2-1-1

(zero, two, one, one)

6-9-2-9

(six, nine, two, nine)

06-08-31-76

(six, eight, thirty-one, seventy-six)

10-21-33-34-38

(ten, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

03-09-11-13-19-31

(three, nine, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

7-0, Wild: 4

(seven, zero; Wild: four)

1-5, Wild: 6

(one, five; Wild: six)

4-2-0, Wild: 4

(four, two, zero; Wild: four)

0-1-8, Wild: 6

(zero, one, eight; Wild: six)

9-1-2-4, Wild: 4

(nine, one, two, four; Wild: four)

3-4-8-0, Wild: 6

(three, four, eight, zero; Wild: six)

1-8-7-4-6, Wild: 4

(one, eight, seven, four, six; Wild: four)

3-1-1-7-8, Wild: 6

(three, one, one, seven, eight; Wild: six)

02-12-20-22-24

(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

5-6-9-6

(five, six, nine, six)

8-0-4-7

(eight, zero, four, seven)

01-11-23-25-26, Extra: 28

(one, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six; Extra: twenty-eight)

05-28-29-32-34, Power-Up: 2

(five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

4-9-7-0

(four, nine, seven, zero)

8-2-3-7

(eight, two, three, seven)

03-12-15-30-33

(three, twelve, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three)

4-3-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, three, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-9-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

8-8-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

8-3-2-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, three, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

4-3-5-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, five, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-3-4-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, three, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.