(one, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
06-08-27-28-31
(six, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
2-9-6-0
(two, nine, six, zero)
5-8-9-7
(five, eight, nine, seven)
05-10-21-28-31
(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
03-05-07-08, Bonus: 3
(three, five, seven, eight; Bonus: three)
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
JD-9D-3H-6S-8S
(JD, 9D, 3H, 6S, 8S)
2-4-0, Fireball: 5
(two, four, zero; Fireball: five)
2-5-7-1, Fireball: 5
(two, five, seven, one; Fireball: five)
06-15-16-30-39, Xtra: 2
(six, fifteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $216,000
24-29-31-42-47-48, Xtra: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
7-7-1, Fireball: 9
(seven, seven, one; Fireball: nine)
0-3-3-5, Fireball: 9
(zero, three, three, five; Fireball: nine)
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
8-2-4-3
(eight, two, four, three)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
8-2-2-8
(eight, two, two, eight)
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
1-8-6-7
(one, eight, six, seven)
03-05-08-09-13-20-30-31-41-44-47-48-51-58-59-62-65-68-72-77
(three, five, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
3-5-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, five, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
2-2-1-8
(two, two, one, eight)
7-6-7-4
(seven, six, seven, four)
8-1-4-5-8
(eight, one, four, five, eight)
5-5-0-7-1
(five, five, zero, seven, one)
11-12-15-17-22
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $201,000
07-09-13-23-29
(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
02-08-09-16-FREE-20-21-27-30
(two, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
4-6-7-6
(four, six, seven, six)
5-3-9-8
(five, three, nine, eight)
8-9-5-1
(eight, nine, five, one)
12-21-32-33-40
(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
06-16-20-30-31-46
(six, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
8-5, Wild: 6
(eight, five; Wild: six)
8-7, Wild: 9
(eight, seven; Wild: nine)
9-3-0, Wild: 6
(nine, three, zero; Wild: six)
4-0-4, Wild: 9
(four, zero, four; Wild: nine)
3-3-2-7, Wild: 6
(three, three, two, seven; Wild: six)
0-6-1-7, Wild: 9
(zero, six, one, seven; Wild: nine)
4-6-2-4-4, Wild: 6
(four, six, two, four, four; Wild: six)
0-6-3-2-8, Wild: 9
(zero, six, three, two, eight; Wild: nine)
01-07-09-11-18
(one, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
7-9-3-0
(seven, nine, three, zero)
8-3-0-5
(eight, three, zero, five)
10-18-29-30-31, Extra: 17
(ten, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one; Extra: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.