(one, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

06-08-27-28-31

(six, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

2-8-1

(two, eight, one)

2-9-6-0

(two, nine, six, zero)

5-8-9-7

(five, eight, nine, seven)

05-10-21-28-31

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

03-05-07-08, Bonus: 3

(three, five, seven, eight; Bonus: three)

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

JD-9D-3H-6S-8S

(JD, 9D, 3H, 6S, 8S)

2-4-0, Fireball: 5

(two, four, zero; Fireball: five)

2-5-7-1, Fireball: 5

(two, five, seven, one; Fireball: five)

06-15-16-30-39, Xtra: 2

(six, fifteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

24-29-31-42-47-48, Xtra: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

7-7-1, Fireball: 9

(seven, seven, one; Fireball: nine)

0-3-3-5, Fireball: 9

(zero, three, three, five; Fireball: nine)

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

8-2-4-3

(eight, two, four, three)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

8-2-2-8

(eight, two, two, eight)

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

1-8-6-7

(one, eight, six, seven)

03-05-08-09-13-20-30-31-41-44-47-48-51-58-59-62-65-68-72-77

(three, five, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

3-5-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, five, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

2-2-1-8

(two, two, one, eight)

7-6-7-4

(seven, six, seven, four)

8-1-4-5-8

(eight, one, four, five, eight)

5-5-0-7-1

(five, five, zero, seven, one)

11-12-15-17-22

(eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $201,000

07-09-13-23-29

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

02-08-09-16-FREE-20-21-27-30

(two, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

4-6-7-6

(four, six, seven, six)

5-3-9-8

(five, three, nine, eight)

8-9-5-1

(eight, nine, five, one)

12-21-32-33-40

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

06-16-20-30-31-46

(six, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

8-5, Wild: 6

(eight, five; Wild: six)

8-7, Wild: 9

(eight, seven; Wild: nine)

9-3-0, Wild: 6

(nine, three, zero; Wild: six)

4-0-4, Wild: 9

(four, zero, four; Wild: nine)

3-3-2-7, Wild: 6

(three, three, two, seven; Wild: six)

0-6-1-7, Wild: 9

(zero, six, one, seven; Wild: nine)

4-6-2-4-4, Wild: 6

(four, six, two, four, four; Wild: six)

0-6-3-2-8, Wild: 9

(zero, six, three, two, eight; Wild: nine)

01-07-09-11-18

(one, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

7-9-3-0

(seven, nine, three, zero)

8-3-0-5

(eight, three, zero, five)

10-18-29-30-31, Extra: 17

(ten, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

