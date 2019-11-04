(three, six, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

05-12-33-37-39

(five, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

06-10-13-19-25

(six, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

3-8-4-6

(three, eight, four, six)

1-5-2-7

(one, five, two, seven)

05-18-29-31-37

(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

01-05-18-27, Bonus: 13

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirteen)

Month: 8, Day: 24, Year: 17

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-four; Year: seventeen)

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

06-21-29-35-37

(six, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

JS-6D-8D-10D-2S

(JS, 6D, 8D, 10D, 2S)

4-9-4, Fireball: 8

(four, nine, four; Fireball: eight)

9-0-5-4, Fireball: 8

(nine, zero, five, four; Fireball: eight)

16-23-35-38-40, Xtra: 3

(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

16-17-19-28-36-39, Xtra: 5

(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

0-1-7, Fireball: 3

(zero, one, seven; Fireball: three)

6-1-5-2, Fireball: 3

(six, one, five, two; Fireball: three)

9-1-4

(nine, one, four)

4-8-4-2

(four, eight, four, two)

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

3-5-7-2

(three, five, seven, two)

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

1-7-6-4

(one, seven, six, four)

06-08-09-17-24-25-27-33-40-41-48-51-53-59-61-62-69-74-77-78

(six, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

4-1-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, one, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-3-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, three, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

02-24-37-39-40-49, Kicker: 5-4-2-3-5-2

(two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: five, four, two, three, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

1-0-8-6

(one, zero, eight, six)

6-0-6-3

(six, zero, six, three)

0-4-3-5-7

(zero, four, three, five, seven)

7-0-8-4-9

(seven, zero, eight, four, nine)

02-09-23-27-38

(two, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $496,000

02-04-07-09-20

(two, four, seven, nine, twenty)

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

04-06-09-13-FREE-18-24-28-30

(four, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

2-1-2-6

(two, one, two, six)

3-5-2-9

(three, five, two, nine)

3-4-1-9

(three, four, one, nine)

08-14-32-38-43

(eight, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

07-14-18-27-29-32

(seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

8-9, Wild: 7

(eight, nine; Wild: seven)

7-3, Wild: 5

(seven, three; Wild: five)

1-4-9, Wild: 7

(one, four, nine; Wild: seven)

5-4-2, Wild: 5

(five, four, two; Wild: five)

4-2-9-1, Wild: 7

(four, two, nine, one; Wild: seven)

4-7-1-0, Wild: 5

(four, seven, one, zero; Wild: five)

7-2-1-5-1, Wild: 7

(seven, two, one, five, one; Wild: seven)

6-9-9-8-1, Wild: 5

(six, nine, nine, eight, one; Wild: five)

07-10-16-18-27

(seven, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

