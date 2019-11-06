08-09-20-23-38-41

(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million

JH-7C-7D-10H-9S

(JH, 7C, 7D, 10H, 9S)

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

3-6-5-0

(three, six, five, zero)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

9-6-5-5

(nine, six, five, five)

02-04-10-29-31

(two, four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

02-05-07-08-14-15-20-26-36-39-42-45-47-48-50-51-54-56-58-64-78-79

(two, five, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

AD

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

07-08-29-31-32

(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

02-07-12-22-31

(two, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

08-09-13-15-35-43

(eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

AD

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

7-9-0-2

(seven, nine, zero, two)

3-9-6-8

(three, nine, six, eight)

06-17-19-20-27

(six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

07-14-16-23, Bonus: 11

(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three; Bonus: eleven)

18-22-23-37-42

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Month: 3, Day: 11, Year: 94

(Month: three; Day: eleven; Year: ninety-four)

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

02-10-13-21-28

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

QS-7C-7D-4S-6S

(QS, 7C, 7D, 4S, 6S)

AD

7-5-8, Fireball: 3

(seven, five, eight; Fireball: three)

1-6-5-7, Fireball: 3

(one, six, five, seven; Fireball: three)

07-22-23-28-39, Xtra: 5

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: five)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $131,000

6-9-5, Fireball: 3

(six, nine, five; Fireball: three)

1-4-0-2, Fireball: 3

(one, four, zero, two; Fireball: three)

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

2-7-8-1

(two, seven, eight, one)

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

4-1-8-1

(four, one, eight, one)

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

5-2-4-3

(five, two, four, three)

04-09-10-12-13-17-35-36-37-38-42-43-48-49-55-57-60-68-71-75

(four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five)

2-1-4, Lucky Sum: 7

AD

(two, one, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

2-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13

AD

(two, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

02-09-15-28-40-47, Kicker: 1-9-8-5-6-6

(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty, forty-seven; Kicker: one, nine, eight, five, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

5-7-5-4

(five, seven, five, four)

5-4-1-0

(five, four, one, zero)

0-6-0-6-2

(zero, six, zero, six, two)

8-1-4-4-5

(eight, one, four, four, five)

03-08-09-14-16

(three, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-21-23-27-34

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

02-06-12-13-FREE-19-21-28-31

(two, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $11,000

3-3-7-7

(three, three, seven, seven)

4-9-4-1

(four, nine, four, one)

AD

6-8-7-9

(six, eight, seven, nine)

03-04-13-18-38

(three, four, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

09-17-25-28-34-48

(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

6-2, Wild:

(six, two; Wild: zero)

2-5, Wild: 5

(two, five; Wild: five)

0-8-9, Wild:

(zero, eight, nine; Wild: zero)

4-9-7, Wild: 5

(four, nine, seven; Wild: five)

5-5-2-2, Wild:

(five, five, two, two; Wild: zero)

8-7-4-3, Wild: 5

(eight, seven, four, three; Wild: five)

8-2-0-9-8, Wild:

(eight, two, zero, nine, eight; Wild: zero)

1-5-0-7-7, Wild: 5

(one, five, zero, seven, seven; Wild: five)

01-02-12-24-30

(one, two, twelve, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

