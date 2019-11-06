08-09-20-23-38-41
(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million
JH-7C-7D-10H-9S
(JH, 7C, 7D, 10H, 9S)
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
3-6-5-0
(three, six, five, zero)
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
9-6-5-5
(nine, six, five, five)
02-04-10-29-31
(two, four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $218,000
02-05-07-08-14-15-20-26-36-39-42-45-47-48-50-51-54-56-58-64-78-79
(two, five, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
07-08-29-31-32
(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
02-07-12-22-31
(two, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
08-09-13-15-35-43
(eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
7-9-0-2
(seven, nine, zero, two)
3-9-6-8
(three, nine, six, eight)
06-17-19-20-27
(six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
07-14-16-23, Bonus: 11
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three; Bonus: eleven)
18-22-23-37-42
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Month: 3, Day: 11, Year: 94
(Month: three; Day: eleven; Year: ninety-four)
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
02-10-13-21-28
(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
QS-7C-7D-4S-6S
(QS, 7C, 7D, 4S, 6S)
7-5-8, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, eight; Fireball: three)
1-6-5-7, Fireball: 3
(one, six, five, seven; Fireball: three)
07-22-23-28-39, Xtra: 5
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
6-9-5, Fireball: 3
(six, nine, five; Fireball: three)
1-4-0-2, Fireball: 3
(one, four, zero, two; Fireball: three)
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
2-7-8-1
(two, seven, eight, one)
3-5-1
(three, five, one)
4-1-8-1
(four, one, eight, one)
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
5-2-4-3
(five, two, four, three)
04-09-10-12-13-17-35-36-37-38-42-43-48-49-55-57-60-68-71-75
(four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five)
2-1-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, one, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
02-09-15-28-40-47, Kicker: 1-9-8-5-6-6
(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty, forty-seven; Kicker: one, nine, eight, five, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
6-5-4
(six, five, four)
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
5-7-5-4
(five, seven, five, four)
5-4-1-0
(five, four, one, zero)
0-6-0-6-2
(zero, six, zero, six, two)
8-1-4-4-5
(eight, one, four, four, five)
03-08-09-14-16
(three, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-21-23-27-34
(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
02-06-12-13-FREE-19-21-28-31
(two, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
3-3-7-7
(three, three, seven, seven)
4-9-4-1
(four, nine, four, one)
6-8-7-9
(six, eight, seven, nine)
03-04-13-18-38
(three, four, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
09-17-25-28-34-48
(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
6-2, Wild:
(six, two; Wild: zero)
2-5, Wild: 5
(two, five; Wild: five)
0-8-9, Wild:
(zero, eight, nine; Wild: zero)
4-9-7, Wild: 5
(four, nine, seven; Wild: five)
5-5-2-2, Wild:
(five, five, two, two; Wild: zero)
8-7-4-3, Wild: 5
(eight, seven, four, three; Wild: five)
8-2-0-9-8, Wild:
(eight, two, zero, nine, eight; Wild: zero)
1-5-0-7-7, Wild: 5
(one, five, zero, seven, seven; Wild: five)
01-02-12-24-30
(one, two, twelve, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
