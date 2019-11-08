(two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-seven)

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

11-21-38-41-45

(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $385,000

09-10-21-22-25

(nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

6-6-2-5

(six, six, two, five)

8-1-9-3

(eight, one, nine, three)

05-13-29-35-39

(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

04-05-06-22, Bonus: 10

(four, five, six, twenty-two; Bonus: ten)

Month: 1, Day: 12, Year: 2

(Month: one; Day: twelve; Year: two)

1-8-7

(one, eight, seven)

03-09-15-33-38

(three, nine, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

AC-KD-AH-2D-10H

(AC, KD, AH, 2D, 10H)

3-6-1, Fireball: 8

(three, six, one; Fireball: eight)

9-0-6-7, Fireball: 8

(nine, zero, six, seven; Fireball: eight)

03-09-10-27-31, Xtra: 3

(three, nine, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

2-0-3, Fireball: 9

(two, zero, three; Fireball: nine)

6-1-3-6, Fireball: 9

(six, one, three, six; Fireball: nine)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

9-3-4-1

(nine, three, four, one)

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

3-7-2-4

(three, seven, two, four)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

5-0-2-7

(five, zero, two, seven)

04-05-07-13-17-21-22-24-31-33-37-40-44-48-52-58-64-67-70-73

(four, five, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three)

7-6-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, six, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-2-7-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, two, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

4-0-7-7

(four, zero, seven, seven)

4-6-5-2

(four, six, five, two)

3-6-2-5-9

(three, six, two, five, nine)

8-4-9-0-1

(eight, four, nine, zero, one)

04-14-27-38-39

(four, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

02-07-08-26-35

(two, seven, eight, twenty-six, thirty-five)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

04-06-11-13-FREE-20-22-26-30

(four, six, eleven, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

5-3-3-7

(five, three, three, seven)

2-8-2-7

(two, eight, two, seven)

0-8-7-1

(zero, eight, seven, one)

13-15-27-28-43

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

01-05-34-39-41-45

(one, five, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

3-8, Wild:

(three, eight; Wild: zero)

7-3, Wild: 8

(seven, three; Wild: eight)

4-2-6, Wild:

(four, two, six; Wild: zero)

3-5-7, Wild: 8

(three, five, seven; Wild: eight)

7-5-4-9, Wild:

(seven, five, four, nine; Wild: zero)

4-0-3-2, Wild: 8

(four, zero, three, two; Wild: eight)

5-2-5-0-6, Wild:

(five, two, five, zero, six; Wild: zero)

4-5-9-2-9, Wild: 8

(four, five, nine, two, nine; Wild: eight)

09-14-22-27-30

(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

