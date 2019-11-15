(four, seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

AD

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

09-28-30-41-43

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

10-11-20-25-28

(ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

9-9-5

(nine, nine, five)

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

5-4-7-7

(five, four, seven, seven)

9-7-0-4

(nine, seven, zero, four)

13-20-28-30-35

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)

03-24-25-26, Bonus: 6

(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: six)

Month: 12, Day: 7, Year: 13

(Month: twelve; Day: seven; Year: thirteen)

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

03-05-23-34-35

(three, five, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

JH-AH-AS-5S-8S

(JH, AH, AS, 5S, 8S)

AD

3-4-2, Fireball: 8

(three, four, two; Fireball: eight)

9-5-4-5, Fireball: 8

(nine, five, four, five; Fireball: eight)

04-05-22-28-30, Xtra: 2

(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

3-0-3, Fireball:

(three, zero, three; Fireball: zero)

5-4-3-9, Fireball:

(five, four, three, nine; Fireball: zero)

AD

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

4-9-9-3

(four, nine, nine, three)

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

3-1-8-2

(three, one, eight, two)

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

8-6-4-0

(eight, six, four, zero)

06-10-18-19-21-23-24-35-38-39-40-47-48-49-57-60-63-71-77-80

(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-seven, eighty)

AD

9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-8-7-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(one, eight, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

3-3-3-2

(three, three, three, two)

8-2-2-0

(eight, two, two, zero)

3-3-8-1-9

(three, three, eight, one, nine)

9-7-1-2-6

(nine, seven, one, two, six)

01-17-22-27-39

(one, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-04-11-30-33

(two, four, eleven, thirty, thirty-three)

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

04-07-11-14-FREE-20-22-25-32

(four, seven, eleven, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

8-1-4-5

(eight, one, four, five)

AD

0-6-8-0

(zero, six, eight, zero)

6-7-5-1

(six, seven, five, one)

06-14-18-38-43

(six, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

04-10-17-22-26-32

(four, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

0-5, Wild: 8

(zero, five; Wild: eight)

0-3, Wild: 2

(zero, three; Wild: two)

7-9-8, Wild: 8

(seven, nine, eight; Wild: eight)

8-1-9, Wild: 2

(eight, one, nine; Wild: two)

1-3-5-6, Wild: 8

(one, three, five, six; Wild: eight)

8-4-5-7, Wild: 2

(eight, four, five, seven; Wild: two)

2-7-1-4-6, Wild: 8

(two, seven, one, four, six; Wild: eight)

0-5-2-2-8, Wild: 2

(zero, five, two, two, eight; Wild: two)

06-08-15-26-29

(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD