(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two)
8-1-1
(eight, one, one)
03-22-31-32-35
(three, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $555,000
04-07-12-15-17
(four, seven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
3-9-3-2
(three, nine, three, two)
9-2-9-3
(nine, two, nine, three)
03-14-15-19-34
(three, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
07-11-14-16, Bonus: 15
(seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen; Bonus: fifteen)
Month: 5, Day: 24, Year: 0
(Month: five; Day: twenty-four; Year: zero)
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
13-17-20-21-30
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty)
KD-KS-5C-3H-6S
(KD, KS, 5C, 3H, 6S)
7-5-8, Fireball: 9
(seven, five, eight; Fireball: nine)
3-0-8-6, Fireball: 9
(three, zero, eight, six; Fireball: nine)
02-05-07-18-21, Xtra: 2
(two, five, seven, eighteen, twenty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $676,000
08-09-11-17-25-33, Xtra: 2
(eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
3-8-8, Fireball: 2
(three, eight, eight; Fireball: two)
5-2-8-5, Fireball: 2
(five, two, eight, five; Fireball: two)
8-1-9
(eight, one, nine)
2-4-7-7
(two, four, seven, seven)
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
2-1-8-4
(two, one, eight, four)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
8-3-2-4
(eight, three, two, four)
01-06-19-23-24-30-31-34-42-45-46-51-53-54-55-58-67-68-77-78
(one, six, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
3-3-6, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, three, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
13-19-26-29-35-45, Kicker: 9-9-4-9-6-5
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five; Kicker: nine, nine, four, nine, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
1-4-4-0
(one, four, four, zero)
1-6-0-5
(one, six, zero, five)
4-8-4-2-1
(four, eight, four, two, one)
6-6-4-2-1
(six, six, four, two, one)
13-18-24-27-31
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
05-07-10-23-33
(five, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three)
0-2-5
(zero, two, five)
04-07-09-13-FREE-20-24-27-32
(four, seven, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
2-2-4-1
(two, two, four, one)
5-0-3-3
(five, zero, three, three)
9-3-4-7
(nine, three, four, seven)
13-21-29-32-43
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
03-15-21-22-30-47
(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
8-2, Wild: 4
(eight, two; Wild: four)
0-9, Wild: 6
(zero, nine; Wild: six)
4-8-6, Wild: 4
(four, eight, six; Wild: four)
7-0-0, Wild: 6
(seven, zero, zero; Wild: six)
2-5-4-1, Wild: 4
(two, five, four, one; Wild: four)
5-0-2-5, Wild: 6
(five, zero, two, five; Wild: six)
0-3-6-0-9, Wild: 4
(zero, three, six, zero, nine; Wild: four)
7-7-8-3-0, Wild: 6
(seven, seven, eight, three, zero; Wild: six)
02-04-10-17-27
(two, four, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.