(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two)

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

03-22-31-32-35

(three, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $555,000

04-07-12-15-17

(four, seven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

3-9-3-2

(three, nine, three, two)

9-2-9-3

(nine, two, nine, three)

03-14-15-19-34

(three, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four)

07-11-14-16, Bonus: 15

(seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen; Bonus: fifteen)

Month: 5, Day: 24, Year: 0

(Month: five; Day: twenty-four; Year: zero)

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

13-17-20-21-30

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty)

KD-KS-5C-3H-6S

(KD, KS, 5C, 3H, 6S)

7-5-8, Fireball: 9

(seven, five, eight; Fireball: nine)

3-0-8-6, Fireball: 9

(three, zero, eight, six; Fireball: nine)

02-05-07-18-21, Xtra: 2

(two, five, seven, eighteen, twenty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $676,000

08-09-11-17-25-33, Xtra: 2

(eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

3-8-8, Fireball: 2

(three, eight, eight; Fireball: two)

5-2-8-5, Fireball: 2

(five, two, eight, five; Fireball: two)

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

2-4-7-7

(two, four, seven, seven)

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

2-1-8-4

(two, one, eight, four)

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

8-3-2-4

(eight, three, two, four)

01-06-19-23-24-30-31-34-42-45-46-51-53-54-55-58-67-68-77-78

(one, six, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

3-3-6, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, three, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)

1-1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(one, one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

13-19-26-29-35-45, Kicker: 9-9-4-9-6-5

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five; Kicker: nine, nine, four, nine, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

1-4-4-0

(one, four, four, zero)

1-6-0-5

(one, six, zero, five)

4-8-4-2-1

(four, eight, four, two, one)

6-6-4-2-1

(six, six, four, two, one)

13-18-24-27-31

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

05-07-10-23-33

(five, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three)

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

04-07-09-13-FREE-20-24-27-32

(four, seven, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $15,000

2-2-4-1

(two, two, four, one)

5-0-3-3

(five, zero, three, three)

9-3-4-7

(nine, three, four, seven)

13-21-29-32-43

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

03-15-21-22-30-47

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

8-2, Wild: 4

(eight, two; Wild: four)

0-9, Wild: 6

(zero, nine; Wild: six)

4-8-6, Wild: 4

(four, eight, six; Wild: four)

7-0-0, Wild: 6

(seven, zero, zero; Wild: six)

2-5-4-1, Wild: 4

(two, five, four, one; Wild: four)

5-0-2-5, Wild: 6

(five, zero, two, five; Wild: six)

0-3-6-0-9, Wild: 4

(zero, three, six, zero, nine; Wild: four)

7-7-8-3-0, Wild: 6

(seven, seven, eight, three, zero; Wild: six)

02-04-10-17-27

(two, four, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

