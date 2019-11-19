(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

01-02-07-21-30

(one, two, seven, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

0-6-3-4

(zero, six, three, four)

6-6-1-8

(six, six, one, eight)

07-13-17-26-27

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

01-09-18-26, Bonus: 2

(one, nine, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: two)

Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 50

(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: fifty)

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

02-11-25-28-29

(two, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

5C-10C-4H-5H-7H

(5C, 10C, 4H, 5H, 7H)

9-2-4, Fireball: 8

(nine, two, four; Fireball: eight)

5-0-3-5, Fireball: 8

(five, zero, three, five; Fireball: eight)

07-20-22-35-42, Xtra: 4

(seven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-two; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

8-9-1, Fireball:

(eight, nine, one; Fireball: zero)

6-9-1-6, Fireball:

(six, nine, one, six; Fireball: zero)

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

9-3-6-4

(nine, three, six, four)

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

9-1-8-3

(nine, one, eight, three)

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

9-6-7-1

(nine, six, seven, one)

01-04-05-11-13-14-18-23-25-32-33-34-39-41-48-57-64-65-75-78

(one, four, five, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

3-3-1-2

(three, three, one, two)

2-2-4-8

(two, two, four, eight)

4-4-7-6-9

(four, four, seven, six, nine)

0-7-0-6-9

(zero, seven, zero, six, nine)

02-17-21-23-36

(two, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

01-03-16-32-33

(one, three, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

01-08-09-14-FREE-17-22-25-30

(one, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

1-2-1-4

(one, two, one, four)

9-9-1-8

(nine, nine, one, eight)

1-0-0-4

(one, zero, zero, four)

16-18-21-26-30

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

01-04-11-20-21-41

(one, four, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

1-0, Wild: 5

(one, zero; Wild: five)

7-6, Wild:

(seven, six; Wild: zero)

7-1-8, Wild: 5

(seven, one, eight; Wild: five)

2-4-4, Wild:

(two, four, four; Wild: zero)

7-9-0-5, Wild: 5

(seven, nine, zero, five; Wild: five)

1-5-4-3, Wild:

(one, five, four, three; Wild: zero)

1-1-5-3-0, Wild: 5

(one, one, five, three, zero; Wild: five)

7-4-7-0-6, Wild:

(seven, four, seven, zero, six; Wild: zero)

06-14-15-18-24

(six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-0-1-8

(one, zero, one, eight)

9-5-0-4

(nine, five, zero, four)

01-18-21-30-35, Extra: 28

(one, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

