(five, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

01-18-25-27-29

(one, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

7-2-7-8

(seven, two, seven, eight)

7-0-6-4

(seven, zero, six, four)

27-28-31-35-38

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

03-08-10-12, Bonus: 5

(three, eight, ten, twelve; Bonus: five)

Month: 7, Day: 31, Year: 64

(Month: seven; Day: thirty-one; Year: sixty-four)

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

03-14-18-28-38

(three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

QC-6D-2H-3H-2S

(QC, 6D, 2H, 3H, 2S)

5-7-0, Fireball: 1

(five, seven, zero; Fireball: one)

4-2-6-2, Fireball: 1

(four, two, six, two; Fireball: one)

02-07-11-26-33, Xtra: 4

(two, seven, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

11-14-31-34-35-47, Xtra: 4

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-seven; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

5-8-4, Fireball: 7

(five, eight, four; Fireball: seven)

9-2-3-6, Fireball: 7

(nine, two, three, six; Fireball: seven)

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

2-0-6-0

(two, zero, six, zero)

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

7-9-8-3

(seven, nine, eight, three)

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

0-6-7-5

(zero, six, seven, five)

11-12-16-18-19-20-23-24-32-33-34-35-42-45-58-63-66-69-70-78

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-eight)

3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

7-7-3-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, seven, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

08-10-15-18-29-37, Kicker: 9-1-6-0-9-7

(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Kicker: nine, one, six, zero, nine, seven)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

6-6-0-3

(six, six, zero, three)

1-0-3-1

(one, zero, three, one)

2-5-4-3-7

(two, five, four, three, seven)

1-3-1-9-2

(one, three, one, nine, two)

01-09-15-29-33

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

15-18-21-27-31

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

0-8-2

(zero, eight, two)

02-07-10-13-FREE-18-24-26-32

(two, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $18,000

6-7-8-7

(six, seven, eight, seven)

1-6-6-0

(one, six, six, zero)

6-0-3-6

(six, zero, three, six)

04-11-22-23-32

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

06-39-40-41-42-48

(six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.17 million

4-4, Wild: 4

(four, four; Wild: four)

3-8, Wild:

(three, eight; Wild: zero)

8-3-2, Wild: 4

(eight, three, two; Wild: four)

7-9-0, Wild:

(seven, nine, zero; Wild: zero)

8-8-1-2, Wild: 4

(eight, eight, one, two; Wild: four)

7-4-3-1, Wild:

(seven, four, three, one; Wild: zero)

9-9-1-4-1, Wild: 4

(nine, nine, one, four, one; Wild: four)

4-6-1-3-8, Wild:

(four, six, one, three, eight; Wild: zero)

02-03-11-22-25

(two, three, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

