1-6-7-8
(one, six, seven, eight)
02-06-13-28-33-43
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
AD-AH-6C-6D-10D
(AD, AH, 6C, 6D, 10D)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
2-5-7-4
(two, five, seven, four)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
6-5-4-6
(six, five, four, six)
11-17-18-37-38
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
08-10-15-19-20-21-23-30-33-43-45-47-52-55-62-64-66-68-74-76-78-80
(eight, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
11-14-33-35-44
(eleven, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $830,000
01-15-17-24-31
(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
02-05-11-12-26-44
(two, five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, forty-four)
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
3-4-6
(three, four, six)
1-0-6-8
(one, zero, six, eight)
3-4-8-6
(three, four, eight, six)
06-10-16-30-34
(six, ten, sixteen, thirty, thirty-four)
02-04-05-14, Bonus: 14
(two, four, five, fourteen; Bonus: fourteen)
07-14-19-20-40
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, forty)
Month: 7, Day: 31, Year: 87
(Month: seven; Day: thirty-one; Year: eighty-seven)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
01-05-16-24-31
(one, five, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
JC-QH-AS-2S-9S
(JC, QH, AS, 2S, 9S)
6-0-6, Fireball: 6
(six, zero, six; Fireball: six)
0-2-4-1, Fireball: 6
(zero, two, four, one; Fireball: six)
22-23-33-38-41, Xtra: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $227,000
5-8-0, Fireball:
(five, eight, zero; Fireball: zero)
6-0-0-7, Fireball:
(six, zero, zero, seven; Fireball: zero)
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
9-0-2-1
(nine, zero, two, one)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
7-8-0-5
(seven, eight, zero, five)
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
5-5-5-2
(five, five, five, two)
09-12-14-15-22-24-29-31-39-42-52-53-62-65-68-71-73-74-79-80
(nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)
8-7-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, seven, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
23-25-27-44-45-46, Kicker: 3-6-4-1-3-8
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: three, six, four, one, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
0-3-3
(zero, three, three)
0-0-8-5
(zero, zero, eight, five)
0-3-6-1
(zero, three, six, one)
7-7-6-9-5
(seven, seven, six, nine, five)
6-7-9-9-5
(six, seven, nine, nine, five)
05-16-25-35-38
(five, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
13-20-21-23-33
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
02-07-09-16-FREE-19-23-27-31
(two, seven, nine, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-7-7-3
(five, seven, seven, three)
9-7-1-9
(nine, seven, one, nine)
0-9-6-0
(zero, nine, six, zero)
05-21-26-36-39
(five, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
19-21-23-32-37-46
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.57 million
4-1, Wild: 2
(four, one; Wild: two)
8-9, Wild: 3
(eight, nine; Wild: three)
5-3-4, Wild: 2
(five, three, four; Wild: two)
8-2-0, Wild: 3
(eight, two, zero; Wild: three)
0-6-7-6, Wild: 2
(zero, six, seven, six; Wild: two)
8-1-9-3, Wild: 3
(eight, one, nine, three; Wild: three)
7-7-9-3-3, Wild: 2
(seven, seven, nine, three, three; Wild: two)
2-1-3-6-7, Wild: 3
(two, one, three, six, seven; Wild: three)
01-08-12-18-28
(one, eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.