8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
01-25-35-39-41
(one, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $895,000
03-07-11-25-31
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
1-6-9-4
(one, six, nine, four)
9-4-4-6
(nine, four, four, six)
03-07-08-30-33
(three, seven, eight, thirty, thirty-three)
16-19-22-23, Bonus: 2
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: two)
Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 55
(Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: fifty-five)
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
11-19-22-26-34
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)
4C-6D-2S-3S-10S
(4C, 6D, 2S, 3S, 10S)
2-3-7, Fireball: 9
(two, three, seven; Fireball: nine)
7-5-8-3, Fireball: 9
(seven, five, eight, three; Fireball: nine)
01-02-09-16-41, Xtra: 3
(one, two, nine, sixteen, forty-one; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $111,000
5-4-8, Fireball: 1
(five, four, eight; Fireball: one)
1-5-9-8, Fireball: 1
(one, five, nine, eight; Fireball: one)
5-4-8
(five, four, eight)
1-2-6-2
(one, two, six, two)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
2-5-4-6
(two, five, four, six)
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
1-7-5-9
(one, seven, five, nine)
03-06-08-11-19-23-29-30-31-34-36-46-49-50-51-53-55-60-64-80
(three, six, eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, eighty)
2-9-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, nine, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-1-1
(eight, one, one)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
0-4-3-3
(zero, four, three, three)
5-1-9-0
(five, one, nine, zero)
9-9-3-6-8
(nine, nine, three, six, eight)
2-5-7-8-4
(two, five, seven, eight, four)
10-11-21-35-39
(ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000
14-24-29-30-36
(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)
8-9-3
(eight, nine, three)
03-08-10-15-FREE-18-23-26-29
(three, eight, ten, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
4-8-5-6
(four, eight, five, six)
8-2-5-1
(eight, two, five, one)
0-7-7-0
(zero, seven, seven, zero)
08-10-17-21-25
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
22-23-29-46-48-49
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.71 million
7-0, Wild:
(seven, zero; Wild: zero)
9-5, Wild: 1
(nine, five; Wild: one)
8-7-1, Wild:
(eight, seven, one; Wild: zero)
1-5-2, Wild: 1
(one, five, two; Wild: one)
3-9-8-6, Wild:
(three, nine, eight, six; Wild: zero)
4-0-6-8, Wild: 1
(four, zero, six, eight; Wild: one)
5-9-6-1-6, Wild:
(five, nine, six, one, six; Wild: zero)
0-6-8-3-8, Wild: 1
(zero, six, eight, three, eight; Wild: one)
01-19-23-26-30
(one, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.