4-5-3-1
(four, five, three, one)
01-07-20-21, Bonus: 5
(one, seven, twenty, twenty-one; Bonus: five)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
9-6-0-6
(nine, six, zero, six)
JD-AS-6C-6D-9H
(JD, AS, 6C, 6D, 9H)
QH-4C-6C-4H-10S
(QH, 4C, 6C, 4H, 10S)
03-09-10-32-38, Bonus: 11
(three, nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Bonus: eleven)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
9-6-8-8
(nine, six, eight, eight)
4-5-9-2
(four, five, nine, two)
4-5-8-3
(four, five, eight, three)
7-0-5-6
(seven, zero, five, six)
AD-JH-10C-2S-8S
(AD, JH, 10C, 2S, 8S)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
2-6-9-0
(two, six, nine, zero)
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
5-1-6-9
(five, one, six, nine)
01-04-07-08-24
(one, four, seven, eight, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-09-14-19-21-24-25-28-29-35-37-41-42-43-44-45-57-64-65-73-74-79
(four, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine)
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
14-23-37-41-42
(fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
06-13-16-20-24
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
6-9-9-2
(six, nine, nine, two)
9-4-1-6
(nine, four, one, six)
02-03-05-28-39
(two, three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
07-08-19-24, Bonus: 9
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: nine)
Month: 8, Day: 31, Year: 52
(Month: eight; Day: thirty-one; Year: fifty-two)
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
21-24-30-31-36
(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six)
7C-7D-10D-3H-10S
(7C, 7D, 10D, 3H, 10S)
1-7-2, Fireball: 2
(one, seven, two; Fireball: two)
6-5-3-4, Fireball: 2
(six, five, three, four; Fireball: two)
03-15-20-35-36, Xtra: 2
(three, fifteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $460,000
09-15-22-34-47-49, Xtra: 2
(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
4-3-5, Fireball:
(four, three, five; Fireball: zero)
3-0-6-0, Fireball:
(three, zero, six, zero; Fireball: zero)
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
6-7-8-5
(six, seven, eight, five)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
5-6-2-8
(five, six, two, eight)
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
5-1-1-5
(five, one, one, five)
03-04-06-15-17-18-21-23-30-36-41-42-49-51-53-60-61-70-74-75
(three, four, six, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five)
5-0-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, zero, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
08-17-21-23-33-38, Kicker: 9-3-1-9-4-4
(eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Kicker: nine, three, one, nine, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
1-0-0-1
(one, zero, zero, one)
3-6-4-3
(three, six, four, three)
6-2-1-5-2
(six, two, one, five, two)
2-3-6-2-4
(two, three, six, two, four)
08-12-14-16-34
(eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.