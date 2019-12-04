8-9-3-0

(eight, nine, three, zero)

10-27-35-40-42-43

(ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

AD-JH-5C-10D-9H

(AD, JH, 5C, 10D, 9H)

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

6-7-6-0

(six, seven, six, zero)

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

4-6-8-1

(four, six, eight, one)

02-06-16-28-38

(two, six, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

05-10-11-17-18-20-24-27-32-35-38-45-47-48-49-52-54-56-60-64-69-78

(five, ten, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

03-06-28-44-46

(three, six, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

03-08-14-16-18

(three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

10-14-17-29-34-35

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

0-8-7-6

(zero, eight, seven, six)

7-4-2-4

(seven, four, two, four)

05-23-28-33-36

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six)

12-13-23-24, Bonus: 3

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

02-07-22-33-36

(two, seven, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Month: 6, Day: 26, Year: 92

(Month: six; Day: twenty-six; Year: ninety-two)

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

01-04-24-28-38

(one, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

KC-AS-6C-5D-2S

(KC, AS, 6C, 5D, 2S)

8-8-2, Fireball: 8

(eight, eight, two; Fireball: eight)

3-9-6-2, Fireball: 8

(three, nine, six, two; Fireball: eight)

07-26-29-38-40, Xtra: 3

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

2-6-6, Fireball: 5

(two, six, six; Fireball: five)

1-0-9-8, Fireball: 5

(one, zero, nine, eight; Fireball: five)

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

5-3-3-8

(five, three, three, eight)

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

2-7-7-1

(two, seven, seven, one)

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

9-3-5-1

(nine, three, five, one)

01-02-07-08-15-16-36-38-48-49-53-57-58-59-63-64-66-67-73-80

(one, two, seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, eighty)

7-6-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, six, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-6-7-0, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, six, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

03-05-10-12-25-40, Kicker: 4-2-6-8-9-3

(three, five, ten, twelve, twenty-five, forty; Kicker: four, two, six, eight, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

6-1-3-9

(six, one, three, nine)

2-3-2-7

(two, three, two, seven)

7-7-5-6-9

(seven, seven, five, six, nine)

9-4-8-2-7

(nine, four, eight, two, seven)

03-11-19-35-37

(three, eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

09-15-17-34-35

(nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

02-08-09-14-FREE-19-24-26-29

(two, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

6-1-5-3

(six, one, five, three)

2-5-9-3

(two, five, nine, three)

7-7-7-5

(seven, seven, seven, five)

02-04-27-30-37

(two, four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

13-19-26-29-33-36

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

5-4, Wild: 7

(five, four; Wild: seven)

4-9, Wild: 9

(four, nine; Wild: nine)

9-3-8, Wild: 7

(nine, three, eight; Wild: seven)

7-8-9, Wild: 9

(seven, eight, nine; Wild: nine)

5-3-5-6, Wild: 7

(five, three, five, six; Wild: seven)

5-7-1-7, Wild: 9

(five, seven, one, seven; Wild: nine)

5-3-5-4-7, Wild: 7

(five, three, five, four, seven; Wild: seven)

0-3-3-9-7, Wild: 9

(zero, three, three, nine, seven; Wild: nine)

04-09-12-17-22

(four, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

