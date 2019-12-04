8-9-3-0
(eight, nine, three, zero)
10-27-35-40-42-43
(ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
AD-JH-5C-10D-9H
(AD, JH, 5C, 10D, 9H)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
6-7-6-0
(six, seven, six, zero)
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
4-6-8-1
(four, six, eight, one)
02-06-16-28-38
(two, six, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
05-10-11-17-18-20-24-27-32-35-38-45-47-48-49-52-54-56-60-64-69-78
(five, ten, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
03-06-28-44-46
(three, six, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
03-08-14-16-18
(three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
10-14-17-29-34-35
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
0-8-7-6
(zero, eight, seven, six)
7-4-2-4
(seven, four, two, four)
05-23-28-33-36
(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six)
12-13-23-24, Bonus: 3
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: three)
02-07-22-33-36
(two, seven, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Month: 6, Day: 26, Year: 92
(Month: six; Day: twenty-six; Year: ninety-two)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
01-04-24-28-38
(one, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
KC-AS-6C-5D-2S
(KC, AS, 6C, 5D, 2S)
8-8-2, Fireball: 8
(eight, eight, two; Fireball: eight)
3-9-6-2, Fireball: 8
(three, nine, six, two; Fireball: eight)
07-26-29-38-40, Xtra: 3
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
2-6-6, Fireball: 5
(two, six, six; Fireball: five)
1-0-9-8, Fireball: 5
(one, zero, nine, eight; Fireball: five)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
5-3-3-8
(five, three, three, eight)
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
2-7-7-1
(two, seven, seven, one)
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
9-3-5-1
(nine, three, five, one)
01-02-07-08-15-16-36-38-48-49-53-57-58-59-63-64-66-67-73-80
(one, two, seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, eighty)
7-6-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, six, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-6-7-0, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, six, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
03-05-10-12-25-40, Kicker: 4-2-6-8-9-3
(three, five, ten, twelve, twenty-five, forty; Kicker: four, two, six, eight, nine, three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
6-1-3-9
(six, one, three, nine)
2-3-2-7
(two, three, two, seven)
7-7-5-6-9
(seven, seven, five, six, nine)
9-4-8-2-7
(nine, four, eight, two, seven)
03-11-19-35-37
(three, eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
09-15-17-34-35
(nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-five)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
02-08-09-14-FREE-19-24-26-29
(two, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $17,000
6-1-5-3
(six, one, five, three)
2-5-9-3
(two, five, nine, three)
7-7-7-5
(seven, seven, seven, five)
02-04-27-30-37
(two, four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
13-19-26-29-33-36
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
5-4, Wild: 7
(five, four; Wild: seven)
4-9, Wild: 9
(four, nine; Wild: nine)
9-3-8, Wild: 7
(nine, three, eight; Wild: seven)
7-8-9, Wild: 9
(seven, eight, nine; Wild: nine)
5-3-5-6, Wild: 7
(five, three, five, six; Wild: seven)
5-7-1-7, Wild: 9
(five, seven, one, seven; Wild: nine)
5-3-5-4-7, Wild: 7
(five, three, five, four, seven; Wild: seven)
0-3-3-9-7, Wild: 9
(zero, three, three, nine, seven; Wild: nine)
04-09-12-17-22
(four, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.