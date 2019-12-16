02-03-12-24, Bonus: 16

(two, three, twelve, twenty-four; Bonus: sixteen)

Month: 3, Day: 3, Year: 64

(Month: three; Day: three; Year: sixty-four)

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

06-08-15-24-26

(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

AD

KC-AC-4H-2S-10S

(KC, AC, 4H, 2S, 10S)

0-5-5, Fireball: 7

(zero, five, five; Fireball: seven)

7-3-8-3, Fireball: 7

(seven, three, eight, three; Fireball: seven)

AD

12-30-34-38-40, Xtra: 2

(twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $223,000

01-04-23-25-38-39, Xtra: 2

(one, four, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million

3-0-1, Fireball: 7

(three, zero, one; Fireball: seven)

9-0-0-5, Fireball: 7

(nine, zero, zero, five; Fireball: seven)

5-8-5

(five, eight, five)

7-7-9-4

(seven, seven, nine, four)

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

5-1-9-6

(five, one, nine, six)

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

7-3-7-2

AD

(seven, three, seven, two)

01-05-12-14-19-23-24-34-35-36-40-41-43-49-53-64-68-69-72-78

(one, five, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

AD

9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

7-2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

01-03-06-16-22-41, Kicker: 6-3-1-4-4-6

(one, three, six, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-one; Kicker: six, three, one, four, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

3-3-1-1

AD

(three, three, one, one)

0-4-6-6

(zero, four, six, six)

5-2-9-4-8

(five, two, nine, four, eight)

1-5-7-1-3

(one, five, seven, one, three)

03-13-30-33-36

(three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-08-15-31-35

(two, eight, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

04-05-11-14-FREE-18-21-28-32

(four, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

8-0-0-2

(eight, zero, zero, two)

AD

5-9-8-2

(five, nine, eight, two)

1-4-6-2

(one, four, six, two)

02-07-28-32-40

(two, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

08-18-20-23-24-27

(eight, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

9-2, Wild: 5

(nine, two; Wild: five)

7-4, Wild: 4

(seven, four; Wild: four)

9-3-4, Wild: 5

(nine, three, four; Wild: five)

7-0-0, Wild: 4

(seven, zero, zero; Wild: four)

0-5-9-3, Wild: 5

(zero, five, nine, three; Wild: five)

3-3-4-3, Wild: 4

(three, three, four, three; Wild: four)

1-5-7-0-2, Wild: 5

(one, five, seven, zero, two; Wild: five)

3-2-5-6-6, Wild: 4

(three, two, five, six, six; Wild: four)

08-16-18-24-26

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

5-1-6-4

(five, one, six, four)

3-4-0-0

(three, four, zero, zero)

14-15-22-30-34, Power-Up: 3

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

5-4-4-2

(five, four, four, two)

3-5-6-0

(three, five, six, zero)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD