02-03-12-24, Bonus: 16
(two, three, twelve, twenty-four; Bonus: sixteen)
Month: 3, Day: 3, Year: 64
(Month: three; Day: three; Year: sixty-four)
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
06-08-15-24-26
(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
KC-AC-4H-2S-10S
(KC, AC, 4H, 2S, 10S)
0-5-5, Fireball: 7
(zero, five, five; Fireball: seven)
7-3-8-3, Fireball: 7
(seven, three, eight, three; Fireball: seven)
12-30-34-38-40, Xtra: 2
(twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $223,000
01-04-23-25-38-39, Xtra: 2
(one, four, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million
3-0-1, Fireball: 7
(three, zero, one; Fireball: seven)
9-0-0-5, Fireball: 7
(nine, zero, zero, five; Fireball: seven)
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
7-7-9-4
(seven, seven, nine, four)
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
5-1-9-6
(five, one, nine, six)
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
7-3-7-2
(seven, three, seven, two)
01-05-12-14-19-23-24-34-35-36-40-41-43-49-53-64-68-69-72-78
(one, five, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight)
9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
7-2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
01-03-06-16-22-41, Kicker: 6-3-1-4-4-6
(one, three, six, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-one; Kicker: six, three, one, four, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $7 million
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
3-3-1-1
(three, three, one, one)
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
5-2-9-4-8
(five, two, nine, four, eight)
1-5-7-1-3
(one, five, seven, one, three)
03-13-30-33-36
(three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-08-15-31-35
(two, eight, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
04-05-11-14-FREE-18-21-28-32
(four, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
8-0-0-2
(eight, zero, zero, two)
5-9-8-2
(five, nine, eight, two)
1-4-6-2
(one, four, six, two)
02-07-28-32-40
(two, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
08-18-20-23-24-27
(eight, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
9-2, Wild: 5
(nine, two; Wild: five)
7-4, Wild: 4
(seven, four; Wild: four)
9-3-4, Wild: 5
(nine, three, four; Wild: five)
7-0-0, Wild: 4
(seven, zero, zero; Wild: four)
0-5-9-3, Wild: 5
(zero, five, nine, three; Wild: five)
3-3-4-3, Wild: 4
(three, three, four, three; Wild: four)
1-5-7-0-2, Wild: 5
(one, five, seven, zero, two; Wild: five)
3-2-5-6-6, Wild: 4
(three, two, five, six, six; Wild: four)
08-16-18-24-26
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
5-1-6-4
(five, one, six, four)
3-4-0-0
(three, four, zero, zero)
14-15-22-30-34, Power-Up: 3
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
5-4-4-2
(five, four, four, two)
3-5-6-0
(three, five, six, zero)
