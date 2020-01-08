3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 22

AD

(six, four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

11-19-21-25-31, Bonus: 4

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one; Bonus: four)

01-03-05-06-11-12-13-15-16-17-20-24

AD

(one, three, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)

01-02-04-07-09-10-16-17-20-21-22-24

(one, two, four, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-06-09-13-16-17-19-20-22-23-24

(two, four, six, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

5-2-8-9, FIREBALL:

(five, two, eight, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

0-8-0-2, FIREBALL: 4

(zero, eight, zero, two; FIREBALL: four)

AD

3-9-2-9, FIREBALL: 5

(three, nine, two, nine; FIREBALL: five)

8-8-1, FIREBALL: 7

(eight, eight, one; FIREBALL: seven)

1-8-7, FIREBALL: 2

(one, eight, seven; FIREBALL: two)

3-4-8, FIREBALL:

(three, four, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

23-25-30-33-34

(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

AD

3-3-8-2

(three, three, eight, two)

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

4-6-6-2

(four, six, six, two)

03-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-14-15-16

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)

05-11-14-28-31

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

5-7-0-3

(five, seven, zero, three)