01-11-13-15-16-22-26-29-36-38-39-41-45-49-57-59-60-63-68-71-72-77

(one, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

AD

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

09-15-26-35-43

(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-three)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

01-02-11-13-14

(one, two, eleven, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

07-14-15-23-36-41

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

7-0-3-1

(seven, zero, three, one)

7-9-9-6

(seven, nine, nine, six)

04-12-13-18-26

(four, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

03-08-11-13, Bonus: 17

(three, eight, eleven, thirteen; Bonus: seventeen)

05-16-33-34-44

(five, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four)

Month: 9, Day: 19, Year: 58

(Month: nine; Day: nineteen; Year: fifty-eight)

AD

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

08-09-23-31-33

(eight, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)

AD-AH-3D-4D-10H

(AD, AH, 3D, 4D, 10H)

4-9-1, Fireball:

(four, nine, one; Fireball: zero)

7-5-0-4, Fireball:

(seven, five, zero, four; Fireball: zero)

AD

07-10-12-34-35, Xtra: 3

(seven, ten, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $217,000

1-6-2, Fireball: 8

(one, six, two; Fireball: eight)

4-4-6-7, Fireball: 8

(four, four, six, seven; Fireball: eight)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

8-7-7-1

(eight, seven, seven, one)

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

9-1-3-3

(nine, one, three, three)

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

4-6-3-6

(four, six, three, six)

01-03-10-19-20-21-26-27-29-38-40-42-43-48-50-69-70-71-76-79

AD

(one, three, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

9-7-1-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, seven, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

10-12-14-37-40-49, Kicker: 3-6-2-3-6-0

AD

(ten, twelve, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: three, six, two, three, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $8.3 million

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

3-9-1-7

(three, nine, one, seven)

9-5-2-2

(nine, five, two, two)

4-9-0-7-7

(four, nine, zero, seven, seven)

AD

8-2-8-2-8

(eight, two, eight, two, eight)

08-20-24-27-28

(eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

02-16-24-25-36

(two, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six)

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

01-06-12-15-FREE-18-22-28-30

(one, six, twelve, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

0-3-6-6

(zero, three, six, six)

4-4-6-7

(four, four, six, seven)

2-9-5-6

(two, nine, five, six)

08-10-18-24-25

(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

AD

01-02-03-06-27-36

(one, two, three, six, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

4-1, Wild: 9

(four, one; Wild: nine)

AD

7-5, Wild: 2

(seven, five; Wild: two)

6-5-2, Wild: 9

(six, five, two; Wild: nine)

8-5-0, Wild: 2

(eight, five, zero; Wild: two)

6-5-4-8, Wild: 9

(six, five, four, eight; Wild: nine)

3-6-8-2, Wild: 2

(three, six, eight, two; Wild: two)

9-1-0-9-3, Wild: 9

(nine, one, zero, nine, three; Wild: nine)

7-0-5-1-5, Wild: 2

(seven, zero, five, one, five; Wild: two)

05-08-09-10-15

(five, eight, nine, ten, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000