04-17-20-24, Bonus: 17
(four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four; Bonus: seventeen)
Month: 6, Day: 22, Year: 31
(Month: six; Day: twenty-two; Year: thirty-one)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
02-03-09-23-26
(two, three, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six)
AC-4D-6D-8H-2S
(AC, 4D, 6D, 8H, 2S)
3-1-6, Fireball: 8
(three, one, six; Fireball: eight)
7-0-8-4, Fireball: 8
(seven, zero, eight, four; Fireball: eight)
17-30-34-35-39, Xtra: 2
(seventeen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
7-6-0, Fireball: 2
(seven, six, zero; Fireball: two)
5-4-1-5, Fireball: 2
(five, four, one, five; Fireball: two)
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
3-3-6-0
(three, three, six, zero)
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
5-1-8-9
(five, one, eight, nine)
6-9-9
(six, nine, nine)
2-6-3-1
(two, six, three, one)
03-12-14-19-20-21-26-34-39-44-48-53-58-60-61-62-63-66-69-72
(three, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-two)
3-2-2, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, two, two; Lucky Sum: seven)
3-0-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, zero, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
8-5-2-6
(eight, five, two, six)
9-5-8-0
(nine, five, eight, zero)
5-9-4-1-8
(five, nine, four, one, eight)
0-1-1-9-3
(zero, one, one, nine, three)
10-14-26-30-34
(ten, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-05-11-14-FREE-20-21-25-32
(three, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
4-8-6-0
(four, eight, six, zero)
6-9-3-7
(six, nine, three, seven)
2-6-5-5
(two, six, five, five)
01-13-28-33-41
(one, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
04-13-19-23-28-47
(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.76 million
3-8, Wild: 9
(three, eight; Wild: nine)
1-1, Wild: 5
(one, one; Wild: five)
6-5-8, Wild: 9
(six, five, eight; Wild: nine)
5-9-0, Wild: 5
(five, nine, zero; Wild: five)
9-6-5-0, Wild: 9
(nine, six, five, zero; Wild: nine)
0-4-7-7, Wild: 5
(zero, four, seven, seven; Wild: five)
5-4-2-5-7, Wild: 9
(five, four, two, five, seven; Wild: nine)
1-3-3-4-2, Wild: 5
(one, three, three, four, two; Wild: five)
01-04-11-17-22
(one, four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-2-3-1
(three, two, three, one)
7-6-0-5
(seven, six, zero, five)
15-20-24-32-33, Power-Up: 2
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
1-4-5-1
(one, four, five, one)
2-8-5-0
(two, eight, five, zero)
4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-7-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-4-0, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, four, zero; Lucky Sum: five)
0-4-0-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, four, zero, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-3-6-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(eight, three, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
6-6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, six, five, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
12-14-19-23-26, Bonus: 4
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: four)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.