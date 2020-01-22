5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
2-7-8-5
(two, seven, eight, five)
9-2-8-8
(nine, two, eight, eight)
02-13-21-24, Bonus: 4
(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)
08-13-32-36-37
(eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
13-15-16-20-24-35
(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-five)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
5-3-6-5
(five, three, six, five)
8D-10D-3H-3S-10S
(8D, 10D, 3H, 3S, 10S)
QC-2C-9C-7H-4S
(QC, 2C, 9C, 7H, 4S)
05-12-21-35-36, Bonus: 6
(five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: six)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
1-4-7-8
(one, four, seven, eight)
6-2-8-0
(six, two, eight, zero)
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
2-3-0-0
(two, three, zero, zero)
01-02-31-36-45-47
(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
QD-JS-KS-2D-2S
(QD, JS, KS, 2D, 2S)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
5-2-3-1
(five, two, three, one)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
8-2-0-0
(eight, two, zero, zero)
05-10-20-36-38
(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76
(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
01-09-21-27-34
(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
17-19-22-25-30
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
05-11-13-21-27-33
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
7-9-4-0
(seven, nine, four, zero)
1-5-8-5
(one, five, eight, five)
02-11-33-34-37
(two, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
02-05-11-27, Bonus: 3
(two, five, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)
11-13-17-22-24
(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Month: 7, Day: 27, Year: 6
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: six)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
06-19-24-26-38
(six, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
6D-4H-5H-6H-3S
(6D, 4H, 5H, 6H, 3S)
8-9-9, Fireball: 8
(eight, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)
9-9-9-5, Fireball: 8
(nine, nine, nine, five; Fireball: eight)
03-12-19-28-32, Xtra: 4
(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
6-3-5, Fireball: 9
(six, three, five; Fireball: nine)
4-3-6-2, Fireball: 9
(four, three, six, two; Fireball: nine)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
8-0-2-4
(eight, zero, two, four)
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
2-2-4-8
(two, two, four, eight)
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
1-3-5-3
(one, three, five, three)
03-08-17-22-24-28-31-34-37-42-44-46-47-57-60-61-63-64-65-71
(three, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one)
9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
04-05-16-17-39-44, Kicker: 4-8-6-7-5-9
(four, five, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: four, eight, six, seven, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
3-0-7-4
(three, zero, seven, four)
9-9-1-4
(nine, nine, one, four)
3-7-9-4-7
(three, seven, nine, four, seven)
6-7-4-9-5
(six, seven, four, nine, five)
11-13-16-31-34
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
